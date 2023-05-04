'Star Wars' Phenomenon: Exploring its Role as a Modern American 'Religion'

Pexels/Otto Rascon

Star Wars Day is a day of celebration for fans of the enduring science fiction series that George Lucas launched 46 years ago. Star Wars Day's rising popularity indicates a more profound human longing for purpose in today's secular world, despite its seeming simplicity as a geek culture celebration and marketing opportunity.

In his Pulitzer Prize-winning book "The Denial of Death," anthropologist Ernest Becker discusses how civilizations develop myths to preserve their values of courage, bravery, decency, selflessness, and societal progress. By offering imaginative representations of the natural world and hero figures with ideal virtues, these myths play a crucial role in both individual and collective aspirations for meaning.

The Human Quest for Meaning: The Rise of Star Wars and Other Fantasy Franchises

In the article shared in The Hill, fantasy stories like "Star Wars" submerge us in symbolic depictions of actual social relationships, assisting us in thinking about our concerns about the meaning of life. According to psychological studies, "Star Wars"-style media is more than just entertainment; contemporary mythology transmits society's fundamental principles to the next generation.

Even though "Star Wars" may not be categorized as a religion, its mythic storytelling and universal appeal speak to a fundamental human need for connection and meaning, significant when traditional faith is declining in many nations. People may look for new belief systems when they drift away from conventional religions or discover significance in pop culture phenomena like "Star Wars."

According to research, this drop in traditional religious practice has been followed by increased non-traditional beliefs about supernatural and paranormal phenomena. According to the Pew Research Center, non-churchgoers are more likely to have seen or seen a ghostly apparition than regular churchgoers. This shift reveals a growth in interest in non-traditional religions and beliefs, including astrology and witchcraft.

A deeper human urge for transcendent meaning can be seen in the rising popularity of "Star Wars" and other fantasy fiction series like the Marvel Cinematic Universe. According to the article shared in MSN, traditional religious beliefs have historically filled this requirement, but the emergence of alternative beliefs points to a shift in the religious landscape. Fans of these properties may not truly believe in the myths they are based on. Still, they feel connected to something more significant and enduring than our fleeting earthly existences.

May 4th - The Origin and Celebration of Star Wars Day

Star Wars day is celebrated during May 4th, wherein a parody of the phrase "May the force be with you" was adapted as "May the fourth be with you. According to the story in ABC 7 Chicago, this day has been set to honor the popular Star Wars series.

The celebration of the Star Wars day in May 4 has been made more meaningful when the first female prime minister of britain was elected in the year 1979. Her party ran an ad in The London Evening News with the caption, "May the Fourth Be With You, Maggie.

Although May 4th has been celebrated informally for many years, California lawmakers formally proclaimed it as Star Wars Day in 2019 to mark the debut of Disneyland's Galaxy's Edge.

