TD Jakes Reflects on Health Incident, Thanks God's Intervention

During the Sunday service at The Potter's House megachurch, congregation members erupted in cheers as Bishop T.D. Jakes made his public appearance via video on December 1.

Bishop T.D. Jakes(67) testified to divine intervention for avoiding a health incident during his sermon last Sunday. He expressed gratitude, stating, “I give thanks unto the Lord that I did not have a stroke.”

The Senior pastor of The Potter’s House church in Dallas revealed the health scare while addressing his congregation and followers on social media, attributing his recovery to God’s grace and the quick response of medical professionals.

In a post on X on Wednesday, which included a video of him expressing thanks, he stated, “A special thank you to God and the medical professionals in our city whose speed and expertise were beyond exceptional.”

Jakes noted his intention to rest and recover, recognizing the importance of honoring the Sabbath. “I owe it to my amazing family and church members to rest and ruminate as He restores me towards His service. As God calls us to honor the Sabbath, I’m reminded that rest is not a weakness — it is a divine gift,” he wrote.

Additionally, he remarked, “While I continue to be strengthened by His grace, I stand in awe of my family and the tremendous leadership team that surrounds me. Together, we press forward, steadfast in the work the Lord has set before us. I’ve heard from friends from the global community who expressed God’s love in ways that were astonishing! God’s faithfulness was unmistakable to all those present.”

Jakes experienced a health issue that caused him to briefly lose consciousness after praying Psalm 19:14 during his Sunday morning service on November 25. A video clip of the incident posted on YouTube showed him sharing his passion for preaching and expressing that he wasn’t tired of his job just before facing a health incident on stage.

Jakes’ message comes as he filed a defamation lawsuit against former pastor and convicted sex offender Duane Youngblood the day after the health incident. The lawsuit alleges that Youngblood made defamatory accusations against Jakes regarding events that supposedly occurred around 40 years ago.

According to lawsuit documents, Jakes’ attorneys stated that Youngblood’s claims were part of an orchestrated scheme to tarnish Jakes’ reputation and extort millions of dollars from him.

Youngblood, who previously pastored in Homestead, Pennsylvania, was arrested on multiple charges related to the sexual abuse of minors dating back to 2002.