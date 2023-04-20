Texas Baptist Men Provide Metal Structures to Build New Home for Victims of Earthquake in Turkey

Pixabay/Russell Holden

The earthquake in Turkey, which had a magnitude of 7.8, caused many people in the town to lose their houses and loved ones. Recently, Texas Baptist Men donated metal structures to aid in the reconstruction of the victims' homes.

New Home for Victims of Earthquake

People, including children, search the wreckage for pieces of scrap metal they may sell or put to another use. Families need a higher level of security because of the proliferation of modest emergency tents throughout the city. They wait in long lines daily to receive food and water deliveries, as well as support checks from the government.

A report from The Christian Post stated that six volunteers from the Texas Baptist Men (TBM) organization in Dallas traveled to the area ravaged by the earthquake to help families who had lost their homes by constructing simple new homes for them. The metal shelters provided the Turks with secure places to stay for the next many years, allowing them to relocate out of fractured structures or tents too weak to provide enough protection.

TBM volunteers, collaborating alongside an in-country partner, battled supply-chain challenges and used the trial-and-error process to design a specific design for shelter in this situation. The group devised a method that will enable future volunteers to construct semi-cylindrical dwellings with floor plans measuring 3 meters by 9 meters in less time.

The organization donated funding for the construction of 20 homes in the city. Immediately following the earthquake, the charitable group also helped the region with 10,000 blankets and installed ten communal water systems that would not satisfy the needs of these people. There is not a single group or organization that could. However, the TBM team did their best to help in the situation.

According to Fox 51, they witnessed the destruction and loss of families. Chris Roberts, a Texas Baptist Men member, asserted, "You cannot say no to God's calling." As mentioned, TBM encountered a young boy who had suffered the tragic loss of his entire family in the earthquake.

They died when the structure collapsed, and the result was total devastation. Homes have been reportedly shattered, and tall buildings have collapsed to the ground below. Moreover, six members of the TBM put in ten-hour days to assist with immediate necessities such as the construction of temporary houses.

Also Read: Pope Francis Prayed for People of Syria and Turkey Following Devastating Earthquake That Killed Over 28,000 People

Texas Baptist Men

Texas Baptist Men equips Christians to embark on the most significant obstacles worldwide, transforming the world one revolutionary act of humanitarianism and empathy at a time. TBM's mission is to change the world for the glory of God.

Since 1967, the volunteers of TBM have brought assistance, hope, and healing to millions of wounded people while also training the next generation to do the same. As a result of the aid that TBM provides has been instrumental in establishing and training disaster relief organizations in all fifty states, resulting in the formation of the third-largest disaster relief network in the country.

After every natural disaster in the United States and numerous calamities elsewhere, an endless supply of TBM men and women have volunteered selflessly around the globe. As part of Texans on Mission, TBM volunteers have made it possible for tens of thousands of people to have access to clean water to consume in the middle of some of the world's most trying circumstances. By participating in their initiatives, an uncountable number of young men have received the training necessary to become disciples and have joined God in the work that He is doing to redeem the world.

Related Article:Pope Francis Provides 10,000 Thermal Shirts for Victims of Earthquake in Turkey and Syria