Texas Baptists Reconsider Baylor Ties Amid Concerns Over LGBT-Themed Campus Event

Baylor University campus in Waco, Texas | Screenshot: YouTube/ Baylor University

The Baptist General Convention of Texas has begun a formal review of its long-standing relationship with Baylor University following concerns about a student-led campus event featuring LGBT advocates.

In a message sent Friday, Executive Director Julio Guarneri told members that hosting speakers who identify as gay and promote LGBT advocacy at a university-sanctioned event conflicts with the convention’s theological stance.

The Texas Baptists organization represents roughly 5,300 affiliated congregations across the state and maintains connections with numerous institutions in the fields of education and healthcare.

Addressing the situation, Guarneri wrote, “While we value the deep, historic bond Baylor University and Texas Baptists have shared for 140 years, and the present ministry taking place on campus through avenues like our own Baptist Student Ministry (BSM), we also remain unwavering in our commitment to teaching and emphasizing a biblical view of sexuality,” according to Baptist Press.

Speaking in his official capacity, he added, “It is likely that the viewpoints to be shared at this event and others may not represent either BGCT’s or Baylor’s official positions, and convention messengers have made it clear that the traditional view of biblical sexuality is a matter of fellowship and harmonious cooperation.”

Guarneri further noted that he shares “the concerns of many of our Texas Baptists pastors and churches,” and announced plans to ask the executive board to “initiate a study of our relationship” with the university.

The event at the center of the controversy, titled “All Are Neighbors,” is scheduled for April 22, 2026, the same day as a Turning Point USA rally on campus. It is being organized by a coalition of student groups, including Baylor’s NAACP chapter, Baylor Democrats, Hearts for the Homeless, Students Demand Action and Texas Rising.

The gathering is believed to mark the first time Baylor has hosted an openly gay Christian advocacy speaker in such a context.

Promoted as “the alternative to Turning Point’s and the Trump administration’s message of exclusion and Christian nationalism,” “All Are Neighbors” will feature speakers such as Kelley Robinson, who identifies as a black lesbian Catholic in a same-sex marriage.

Additional speakers include Paul Raushenbush, an American Baptist minister, and Greg Garrett, who is known for publicly supporting LGBT inclusion in churches.

Guarneri also acknowledged “similar concerns” regarding the Turning Point USA event, titled “This Is the Turning Point,” though he did not elaborate on the specifics. The rally is expected to feature Donald Trump Jr. and Tom Homan.