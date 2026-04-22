48% of UK Christians Increasingly Uneasy as Public Expression Becomes More Difficult

Photo credit: Unsplash/ Adrian Raudaschl

Christians in the United Kingdom say they remain largely free to practice their faith, but many are increasingly uneasy about cultural changes that they believe are making public expression more difficult, according to a new report.

The study, titled “Confident Faith, Contested Culture,” was released by the Evangelical Alliance and is based on a survey of 884 Evangelical Christians conducted in late 2025, along with additional polling of nearly 1,500 individuals.

Findings show that more than 88% of Evangelicals believe they can openly practise their faith, yet 48% say expressing those beliefs in public has become more challenging over the past five years.

Participants cited heightened sensitivity around issues such as sexuality and gender, increasing societal polarization and the influence of social media as key factors behind this shift.

Although many Christians acknowledge they still enjoy religious freedom, 41% said they have become more cautious when expressing their beliefs publicly.

While 79% reported feeling able to speak out on issues aligned with their faith, a smaller group said they hesitate, often due to concerns about being misunderstood, damaging relationships or lacking confidence in how to communicate their views.

The report interprets this trend as a matter of discipleship issue, noting that many believers want to engage but feel “ill-equipped to navigate complex cultural conversations.”

Nearly half of respondents indicated that Christians in public-facing roles — including politics, education and media — face greater challenges, especially when addressing topics such as marriage and sexuality.

At the same time, 16% viewed visibility as an opportunity to share their beliefs, with the report observing that “visibility increases both opportunity and vulnerability.”

Some respondents highlighted ongoing challenges, including “negative stereotypes and media portrayals,” while others pointed to Christianity’s enduring influence in British institutions as a source of “familiarity and legitimacy.”

In professional settings, 60% of respondents said they are comfortable being open about their faith, often linking it to traits such as “integrity, compassion, patience and perseverance.”

However, 24% expressed hesitation, with some reporting experiences of criticism or social exclusion in the workplace.

Although fewer than 5% said they had experienced hate crimes, about 35% reported encountering non-criminal hostility, including verbal abuse, social pressure and negative assumptions about their beliefs.

Many respondents said they feel confident discussing their faith with people of different backgrounds, including atheists, agnostics, Muslims and Jews, and most expect positive responses from friends (80%) and family members, though workplace reactions are viewed as less predictable (30%).

The survey also found that many Christians reported generally positive relationships and a willingness to engage in conversations about faith.

Awareness of cultural trends was high, with 92% familiar with the concept, and more than 64% expressing concern about its impact in the U.K.

While about 85% acknowledged Christianity’s historical influence on the nation’s political culture, the report emphasized “significant caution about merging national identity too closely with religious identity.”