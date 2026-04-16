Craig Carlisle Expected to Be Nominated for SBC First Vice President

Pastor Craig Carlisle. | Screenshot: YouTube/ Alabama Baptist

Craig Carlisle is anticipated to be nominated for the role of first vice president of the Southern Baptist Convention at the denomination’s upcoming annual meeting in June.

Carlisle currently serves as the SBC’s second vice president and works as director of missions for the Etowah Baptist Association. He also recently completed his term as president of the Alabama Baptist State Convention in November.

His ministry background includes being ordained in 1987 at Twelfth Street Baptist Church, where he later served as pastor from 2008 to 2017. He previously led Central Park Baptist Church from 1991 to 2008 and Munford Baptist Church from 1987 to 1991.

Carlisle has also held leadership roles at the state level, having been elected twice as president of the Alabama Baptist State Convention, serving consecutive one-year terms from 2023 to 2025. He secured his second term in 2024 without opposition.

At the national level, Carlisle was elected second vice president of the SBC in June of last year, receiving 56.46% of the 6,668 votes cast. He won the race against Tommy Mann, who earned 30.85%, and Christopher Rhodes, who received 12.09%.

The SBC Annual Meeting, where the nomination is expected to take place, is scheduled for June 7–10 at the Orange County Convention Center in Orlando.