Sesame Street Pride Month Post Sparks Renewed Criticism From Christian Leaders

Screenshot: Facebook/ Sesame Street

The long-running children's television program Sesame Street is once again facing criticism after publishing a social media message celebrating Pride Month, prompting objections from pastors and conservative Christian organizations.

On Tuesday, the show's official social media account shared a Pride Month greeting that stated: “Happy Pride Month from Sesame Street! Join us in celebrating and uplifting the [gay and lesbian] members of our community.”

Accompanying the message was an image displaying rainbow-colored fur patterns designed to resemble several well-known Sesame Street characters, including Elmo, Cookie Monster and others associated with the children's series.

The post quickly generated negative reactions from some Evangelical leaders and conservative advocacy groups, who argued that discussions related to sexuality should not be directed toward the program's young audience.



Sesame Street, which primarily serves preschool-aged children and was acquired by Netflix last year, became the focus of renewed debate over LGBT-related content in children's programming.

Among the organizations criticizing the post was Turning Point USA, which challenged the show's decision to promote Pride Month themes through a platform aimed at children.

“This is literally a show meant for children,” TPUSA wrote on X.

Pastor Josh Howerton of Lakepointe Church in Rockwall, Texas, also voiced concern over the message, arguing that children should not be exposed to discussions involving sexual identity or attraction.

“Guys, there is no universe in which it makes sense to message to children about sexual desires, regardless of worldview,” Howerton wrote. “Stop and think about what you’re doing.”

The controversy follows a similar incident last year when Sesame Street shared a Pride-themed image featuring puppet arms joined together in the shape of a rainbow.

Support for Pride Month is not new for the children's program. Sesame Street has regularly participated in annual Pride celebrations through social media campaigns. In 2019, the show posted an image showing puppet hands reaching toward a rainbow-colored heart.

The program has also incorporated LGBT-related themes into its content. In 2021, viewers were introduced to the show's first same-sex couple during an episode in which Elmo encounters two men, including one identified as a “husband,” and their adopted daughter.

Two years later, actress Ariana DeBose, who identifies as LGBT and won an Academy Award, appeared on the program as part of Pride Month observances.

The discussion comes as public attitudes toward same-sex relationships appear to be shifting.

Gallup's annual Values and Beliefs survey, released Wednesday, found support for legal same-sex marriage among American adults has fallen six percentage points from its peak level recorded in 2022 and 2023. The survey also reported that 62% of respondents view same-sex relationships as morally acceptable, the lowest level measured since 2016.