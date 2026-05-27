Christian Mobile Carrier Launches to Help Families Block Explicit Content

Screenshot: Official website/ Radiant Mobile

A newly launched wireless provider that identifies itself as the “first-ever Christian mobile carrier” says it was created to help families guard against online dangers, particularly pornography and other explicit material accessible through smartphones.

Radiant Mobile officially launched on May 5 and operates through the T-Mobile network. Company leaders say the service combines standard mobile coverage with built-in filtering technology aimed at preventing exposure to harmful online content before users ever encounter it.

Chris Klimis, a pastor and father of six who serves as the company’s chief operating officer, said the idea grew out of years of frustration over the lack of practical digital protections for families and churches.

“It’s not a judgment; we’re here to help people,” Klimis told The Christian Post. “I just hadn’t seen a tool that could help people.”

Klimis pointed to studies indicating that pornography remains a major struggle among younger generations, including churchgoers. He said the issue highlights the need for churches to provide more tangible support for believers dealing with temptation in the digital age.

“Gen Z has been back in the Church in record numbers. That’s amazing,” Klimis said.

“But when you also read 74% of Gen Z men say porn is a problem for them, and you see 64% of Gen Z women say porn is a problem for them, then what I’m trying to say is whatever it is we’re doing in the Church isn’t necessarily becoming what I want to champion: a practical solution to a spiritual problem of lust,” he added.

Radiant Mobile launched May 5 and operates on the T-Mobile network. The service costs $30 per month for users already on T-Mobile-compatible plans and includes a network-level firewall designed to block harmful material such as pornography, racism and self-harm content.

Klimis said his concerns as a parent played a major role in shaping the company’s mission, especially as children are increasingly exposed to explicit material online at younger ages.

Radiant Mobile founder Paul Fisher echoed those concerns, saying the project began after he started thinking about the online world his children would soon encounter.

“The idea of in a few years from now my kids could stumble across pornography, that kind of just threw me for a loop,” Fisher told CP.

Beyond its default restrictions, the company allows customers to tailor filters across more than 120 categories. Leaders say parents can customize settings related to topics such as sexuality, abortion and pregnancy content.

“We’re putting a practical tool in place for people who want to opt in, for people who want to have a fence around that so it can’t get in, and at least it takes away some of the temptation,” the network’s founder said.

In addition to mobile service, Radiant Mobile also offers a digital entertainment platform centered on Christian family content. The library includes animated Bible programs, educational videos about saints and apostles, and interactive games designed for children.

Fisher said the company has secured rights to use classic literary and fairy-tale characters, including Snow White, Peter Pan and Huckleberry Finn, in Bible-based adaptations for young audiences.

Since its launch earlier this month, the company’s waiting list has reportedly grown into the thousands, according to Fisher. He added that interest has already emerged internationally, including discussions with a telecommunications partner about potentially expanding the service into South Korea.