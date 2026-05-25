Gunman Killed by Secret Service After Shooting Near White House

Nasire Best, who opened fire near the White House security perimeter on May 23, was shot by Secret Service agents and later died at a nearby hospital. | Screenshot: YouTube/ Times Now World

Gunfire erupted near the White House on Saturday evening shortly after 6 p.m. ET, prompting an immediate lockdown response by the U.S. Secret Service with assistance from the FBI.

Law enforcement officials later identified the suspect as 21-year-old Nasire Best of Maryland, according to a report by The Christian Post. Authorities said Best approached the checkpoint armed with a revolver and fired several rounds before Secret Service agents responded with lethal force.

Investigators stated that Best discharged two or three shots before officers neutralized him outside the White House perimeter. He was transported to a nearby hospital but died while en route.

The incident unfolded near a security checkpoint close to 17th Street NW and Pennsylvania Avenue.

At the time of the shooting, President Donald Trump was reportedly inside the Oval Office. Officials confirmed that the president was never harmed during the incident.

Authorities also revealed that Best had previous encounters with the Secret Service and had been ordered by the courts to stay away from White House grounds. According to investigators, he had a documented history of mental health struggles and prior security violations.

Records show that Secret Service agents detained Best on June 26, 2025, after he allegedly approached agents and issued threats. He was later detained again on July 10, 2025, after entering a restricted security area near the White House.