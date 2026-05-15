Rededicate 250: Gary Hamrick to Address Gender Ideology, Call America Back to God

Pastor Gary Hamrick delivers a message during the May 10 Sunday sermon at Cornerstone Chapel in Leesburg, VA. | Screenshot: YouTube/ Cornerstone Chapel - Leesburg, VA

As thousands prepare to gather at the National Mall on Sunday to pray for the nation ahead of America’s 250th anniversary celebrations, Cornerstone Chapel Senior Pastor Gary Hamrick is calling for national repentance and a return to the God of the Bible.

Hamrick, who is one of over a dozen pastors set to speak at “Rededicate 250: A National Jubilee of Prayer, Praise & Thanksgiving” on May 17, says his message to the nation is the same as that of the Apostle Peter at the dawn of the Christian era.

“Rededication begins with repentance,” Hamrick told The Christian Post. “Acts 3:19 says, ‘Repent, then, and turn to God, so that your sins may be wiped out, that times of refreshing may come from the Lord.’ We must turn from our sin and turn to God and stand upon the solid rock of Jesus Christ, because He is the only hope for the soul of our nation. Jesus is always the answer.”

While the “Rededicate 250” event is expected to mark the nation’s largest religious gathering in more than 50 years, Hamrick expressed concern that despite a rich heritage of religious freedom, the country has drifted from its founding principles when it comes to issues like abortion, marriage and gender identity.

“We have given in to the lies of gender confusion and marriage redefinition, we have stripped parents of the right to raise their own children according to their values, and we have granted the environment more protection than babies in the womb,” he said. “We must safeguard the freedom to worship the Lord, live fearlessly for Jesus in the public square, and love people enough to speak truth against the destructive and demonic ideologies of our day.”

Part of that, said Hamrick, is energizing the Church to be both courageous and engaged when Christian principles are being sidelined by the culture.

“The presence of the Church and the power of the Holy Spirit are the only two forces restraining evil in our world,” he said. “Pastors in the pulpits must be courageous, and Christians in the pews must be engaged so that we can help others understand that they can be transformed by the person and power of Jesus Christ.”

“God has blessed this nation and churches can serve the nation when they fulfill their sacred duty of honoring God with His truth, praying for our country, and standing strong in the public square with truth and love,” he added.

Hamrick will join a speaker lineup that includes House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., and several members of the Trump administration, along with megachurch pastors including First Baptist Dallas Pastor Robert Jeffress, Pastor Jack Graham of the Texas-based Prestonwood Baptist Church, Pastor Jentezen Franklin of the Georgia-based Free Chapel, Pastor Jonathan Pokluda of the Texas-based Harris Creek Baptist Church, and National Hispanic Christian Leadership Conference President the Rev. Samuel Rodriguez.

The all-day event, which is free and open to all Americans, bills itself as “a historic gathering" that will feature Scripture, testimony, prayer and "rededication of our country as One Nation to God.” Those unable to attend can access a livestream through partner churches, ministries and organizations.

Hamrick said now more than ever, Evangelical and non-Evangelical pastors alike must boldly lead their congregations amid a rise in anti-Christian worldviews.

“Pastors must fear God more than they fear man,” he said. “Truth is offensive to a world that doesn’t want to hear it, but if we love people enough, we will tell them the truth. It’s not up to us how they respond. We let God sort that out. We must engage our world, promote biblical values, speak the truth, and tell people about Jesus wherever and whenever we can.”

This article was originally published in The Christian Post.