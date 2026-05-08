Daystar President Joni Lamb Dies at 65 After Health Struggles

Joni Lamb, president and co-founder of Daystar Television Network. | Photo credit: Facebook/ Joni

Joni Lamb, co-founder and president of the Texas-based Christian broadcaster Daystar Television Network, has died at the age of 65.

Daystar confirmed her death in a statement released Thursday, saying she passed away earlier that morning after dealing with ongoing health complications that were worsened by a recent back injury.

“Lamb had been dealing with serious health matters that she chose to face head-on and in private,” the network stated. “Despite the dedicated efforts of her medical team and the prayers of so many around the world, her condition worsened in the last few days.”

The network highlighted Lamb’s leadership in expanding Daystar into a global media platform.

Under her direction, Daystar “grew into one of the largest Christian television networks in the world, reaching viewers in nearly every country through satellite, cable, streaming, and digital platforms.”

In a statement, the Daystar Board of Directors reflected on her influence and spiritual legacy.

“Joni’s love for the Lord and for the people we serve shaped this ministry from the beginning,” the board said. “We grieve her loss, and we are grateful for the legacy of faith she leaves behind.”

Christian author Max Davis, who had been collaborating with Lamb on a book, shared a tribute on Facebook, describing the emotional weight she carried while remaining steadfast in her faith.

He wrote that there was “an unreal amount of grief and pressure on Joni, yet her faith never wavered.”

“I knew her as someone who wasn't perfect, but loved the Lord deeply, her family, and was passionate about the gospel,” Davis stated. “I am saddened, but I also know she is with the Lord. I pray this will reunite her family.”

Lamb was preceded in death by her first husband, Marcus Lamb, to whom she was married for 39 years, and is survived by her second husband, Doug Weiss, along with three children from her first marriage and their families.

Born in Colleyville, Texas, in 1960, she co-founded Daystar with her first husband in 1993, helping grow the network into a global broadcaster reaching millions of homes.