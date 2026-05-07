Wave of Leadership Transitions to Transform South Korea’s Megachurches

(From left) Rev. David Woo-Joon Kim of Global Mission Church, Rev. Yoon Dae-hyuk of SaRang Community Church and Rev. Joo Kyung-hoon of Oryun Church are among a new generation of senior pastors assuming leadership roles at major South Korean megachurches. | Photo credit: Christian Daily Korea archive

A wave of leadership changes is moving through some of South Korea’s largest churches, with several megachurches appointing or preparing to appoint new senior pastors in what church observers describe as a significant generational transition for Korean Protestantism.

According to a report published by Christian Daily Korea, multiple high-profile churches have either installed successors in recent years or begun formal pastoral search processes as longtime leaders approach retirement or step down from office.

The developments involve several of the country’s best-known evangelical congregations, including SaRang Community Church, Global Mission Church, Oryun Church, Samil Church and Suyeongro Church.

SaRang Community Church recently selected Rev. Yoon Dae-hyuk, previously serving at Light of Love Mission Church in the United States, as its third senior pastor. He is expected to begin ministry at the Seoul-based church in January 2027.

Global Mission Church appointed Rev. David Woo-Joon Kim, formerly pastor of Good Community Church of Torrance in California, as its fourth senior pastor last year. He formally assumed the role in May 2025.

At Oryun Church, Rev. Joo Kyung-hoon was installed as the congregation’s second senior pastor in December 2023.

Other churches are still in transition.

Samil Church is currently conducting a search for its sixth senior pastor ahead of the planned retirement of Rev. Song Tae-geun in April next year. Suyeongro Church in Busan is also seeking a new leader as current senior pastor Rev. Lee Gyu-hyun prepares to retire in July 2027.

Leadership changes have also followed unexpected circumstances at some congregations.

Podowon Church in Busan recently appointed Rev. Jeon Nam-su as its fourth senior pastor after the resignation of Rev. Kim Moon-hoon following a controversy involving profanity. Church members approved the appointment with 93.4% support during a congregational meeting held Aug. 3.

At Kwanglim Church, Rev. Kim Jung-seok stepped down as senior pastor after taking office as presiding bishop of the Korean Methodist Church. Rev. Cho Sung-han, who had worked in the church’s pastoral administration and planning office, is expected to succeed him.

The transition comes as South Korea’s Protestant churches continue to navigate broader cultural and demographic pressures, including aging memberships, declining birth rates and changing attitudes toward institutional religion among younger generations.

While many Korean megachurches remain influential within Evangelical Christianity in Asia, succession planning has become a closely watched issue because of the size and public profile of these congregations.

Christian Daily Korea cited a church official who described the current changes as more than routine personnel appointments.

“The recent generational transition of senior pastors taking place mainly among megachurches is more than a simple personnel change; it reflects a structural transformation within the Korean church,” the official said.

The official added that the direction of the Korean church could depend in part on how incoming leaders preserve church identity while responding to social and cultural change.

This article was originally published by Christian Daily International.