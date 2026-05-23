Federal Judge Grants Christian Good News Club Permanent Access to Oakland Schools

Photo credit: Pexels/ Yan Krukov

A federal court has permanently required the Oakland Unified School District to allow the Christian Good News Club to meet on school campuses, bringing an end to a lengthy legal dispute over allegations of religious discrimination against the group.

The legal victory was announced Wednesday by Liberty Counsel, which said the ruling secures equal access for the Child Evangelism Fellowship and its Northern California chapter to use school facilities under the same conditions as nonreligious after-school organizations operating within the district.

The permanent injunction follows an earlier court order issued nearly a year ago that temporarily restored the group’s ability to meet on campus while the case proceeded through federal court.

“The Parties agree that Defendant, Oakland Unified School District, is required, under the First Amendment, to provide Child Evangelism Fellowship NorCal access to its facilities that is equal to and on the same terms as other similarly situated nonreligious organizations offering programs to students in the Oakland Unified School District,” wrote Judge Haywood Gilliam of the United States District Court for the Northern District of California in his ruling.

The decision formally concludes the litigation between the Christian organization and the school district. As part of the judgment, the court also ordered the district to pay $120,000 in attorney fees and legal expenses to the plaintiffs.

“This is another victory for Child Evangelism Fellowship, parents, and students,” Liberty Counsel Founder and Chairman Mat Staver said in a statement.

“The U.S. Supreme Court has ruled that public schools cannot discriminate against Christian viewpoints regarding use of school facilities,” he added. “The Oakland Unified School District learned that viewpoint discrimination against religious clubs can be a costly mistake. Child Evangelism Fellowship gives children a biblically based education that includes moral and character development. Good News Clubs should be in every public elementary school.”

The lawsuit was originally filed in December 2024 after the Good News Club accused district officials of treating the Christian program differently because of its religious beliefs and evangelistic mission.

Prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, the organization regularly held after-school meetings at multiple campuses throughout the district. Those activities were halted in 2020 when schools suspended extracurricular programs during pandemic-related restrictions.

According to the lawsuit, the Christian club attempted to resume operations in 2023 but repeatedly faced denials from school officials, even as other nonreligious after-school groups were reportedly permitted to use district property.

Court filings alleged that district representatives informed the organization it was not a “good match” for school campuses and declared that “we are not in support of Evangelism on our campus.” Officials also reportedly argued that no meeting space was available, although evidence later presented in court challenged those claims.