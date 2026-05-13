Hannah Harper Claims “American Idol” Title, Shares Worship Performance in Finale

Hannah Harper performs her original audition song “String Cheese” during the American Idol grand finale, where she was crowned the winner on Monday night. | Screenshot: YouTube/ American Idol

Hannah Harper is the newest winner of "American Idol," capping a season in which the Missouri mother-of-three openly shared her Christian faith, struggles with postpartum depression and passion for worship music with millions of viewers.

The 26-year-old Willow Springs, Missouri, native was crowned the winner Monday night during the show’s three-hour finale, defeating finalists Jordan McCullough, a worship leader who performed “Goodness of God” as his final song of the night, and Keyla Richardson.

Harper performed “Married Into This Town,” teamed with country singer Lee Ann Womack for a duet of “I Hope You Dance,” and revisited her original song “String Cheese,” which went viral following her audition earlier this season.

“You deserve to be here for your voice, for who you are as a person, for who you are as a mom, as a daughter, for your songwriting. I'm so proud,” an emotional Carrie Underwood told Harper following her first performance of the night.

After host Ryan Seacrest announced her victory, Harper became emotional as she closed the night with “At The Cross (Love Ran Red)” by Chris Tomlin while fellow contestants and judges gathered around her onstage.

“At the cross, at the cross/ I surrender my life/ I’m in awe of you,” she sang through tears.

Hours after her win, Harper celebrated the moment in an Instagram post, thanking fans for supporting her throughout the competition and pointing back to her faith.

“What a wild, beautiful journey this has been. And somehow we’re just getting started,” Harper wrote. “Thank you to every single person who believed in me, prayed over me, voted and helped carry this dream farther than I ever could’ve imagined.”

“I’m beyond thankful for the doors the Lord has opened and for the opportunity to walk this path,” she added before quoting Jeremiah 29:11: “For I know the plans I have for you.”

This article was originally published in The Christian Post.