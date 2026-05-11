Wisconsin Church Plans 181-Unit Senior Housing Project on Church Property

Pastor Robert Charles Randolph, leader of Kingdom Faith Fellowship Church in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. | Screenshot: Facebook/ Kingdom Faith Fellowship Church

A church in Wisconsin is moving forward with plans to develop a large senior housing complex on its property, including a portion designated as affordable housing.

Kingdom Faith Fellowship Church in Milwaukee has partnered with Scott Crawford Inc. to build 181 housing units for residents aged 55 and older.

The project will feature one-bedroom units of about 680 square feet, two-bedroom units around 1,000 square feet, and three-bedroom units approximately 1,350 square feet in size.

80% of the units will be market-rate housing, while 20% will be designated as workforce housing aimed at middle-income residents.

Que El-Amin, president of Scott Crawford Inc., said the partnership was driven in part by the peaceful setting of the property and the church’s collaborative approach.

El-Amin told The Christian Post that while his firm has worked with nonprofit organizations before, this marks its first collaboration with a church.

“We are currently working with another church on a similar project, but hope to work with more churches in the future,” he said.

Marques Morgan, vice president of acquisitions and development at Scott Crawford, told CP the housing units will feature a “stacked-flat townhouse style design,” with “each unit having [its] own private entry.”

He said that they are planning to have a fitness room, community room, walking trail and butterfly garden on site for the residents to enjoy.

Morgan also noted that the housing initiative aligns with the church’s long-standing mission to serve its surrounding community.

“This has always been a part of the vision for the church since its inception in 2007, to help fulfill the church's God-given mandate of ministering to the needs of the community we’re planted in.”

Morgan said the team is currently "going through the rezoning process" with the city to obtain the necessary permissions.

Creating a place where seniors "can age in place and also have the option of hearing the Gospel and worshipping the Lord within walking distance of their home," Morgan said, "is one great example of reaching souls and fulfilling the Great Commission.”