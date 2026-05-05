Alabama Megachurch Pastor George Wright Announces Sudden Resignation

Senior Pastor George Wright, who announces his resignation from Shades Mountain Baptist Church in Vestavia Hills, Alabama. | Screenshot: Facebook video/ Shades Mountain Baptist Church

The senior pastor of Shades Mountain Baptist Church, a congregation of about 7,800 members in Vestavia Hills, Alabama, has stepped down from his role, announcing a video shared on social media Friday.

Rev. George Wright did not provide specific reasons for his resignation, telling members that his final Sunday sermon would take place in two days and asking them to “please pray like crazy.”

In his announcement, Wright said the decision had developed over time, particularly in the weeks leading up to his departure.

“Over the past couple of weeks, it has become clear to us that our time here at Shades is coming to an end,” he said, adding that the decision had been “heartbreaking” for his family.

He also reassured the congregation that church leadership would move forward in seeking a new senior pastor.

Wright emphasized that there were no personal or moral issues behind his resignation that would prevent him from continuing in ministry.

“I am more passionate and committed right now to live out this purpose than I’ve ever been," he said.

He has served as senior pastor of Shades Mountain Baptist Church since Aug. 15, 2021, for a tenure of less than five years, according to AL.com.

Prior to his time in Alabama, Wright led Shandon Baptist Church in Columbia, South Carolina, from 2017 to 2021.

Born in Houston and raised in Marietta, Georgia, Wright is the son of the Rev. Bryant Wright, who led Johnson Ferry Baptist Church and later served as president of the Southern Baptist Convention from 2010 to 2012.

Church leaders introduced the video with a statement posted on Facebook, saying, “As a church, we trust that the Lord is guiding us," and adding, “Our leadership and staff are committed to walking through this season with care, unity and faith, and we will continue to keep you informed in the days ahead."