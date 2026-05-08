Mike Johnson Says Rights Come From God, Not Government at National Day of Prayer

Mike Johnson, Speaker of the House, addresses the National Day of Prayer service in Statuary Hall at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C., on May 7, 2026. | Screenshot: YouTube/ Fox News

Mike Johnson, Speaker of the House, said Thursday that Americans’ rights originate from God rather than government, describing the Declaration of Independence as “our national statement of faith” during a National Day of Prayer event at the U.S. Capitol.

The 75th annual observance of the National Day of Prayer took place in Statuary Hall on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C., bringing together lawmakers and religious leaders for a time of reflection and prayer.

In his address, Johnson emphasized the longstanding role of prayer in American history and identity.

He said that “prayer has been a part of our DNA since the very beginning,” adding that “we are a praying nation.”

Reflecting on key moments in the nation’s past, Johnson pointed to the role of faith throughout American history.

“From the first harvest at Plymouth to the blood-stained battlefield at Bunker Hill, to the whispered prayers of pioneers who were moving westward, the long arc of American history has been charted by the prayers of God-fearing people,” Johnson said.

He also referenced religious imagery displayed within the Capitol before turning his focus to the upcoming 250th anniversary of the Declaration of Independence.

Johnson described the milestone as “a time to reflect on the great moral inheritance of which every American citizen across every generation has been the humble recipient.”

He reiterated the belief that fundamental rights are divinely given rather than granted by human institutions.

“We boldly proclaimed the self-evident truth that our rights do not come from government, they come from God Himself,” Johnson said. “He is the One that has endowed us with our inalienable rights, that among those the rights to life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness.”

Johnson further stated that the founding document reflects the nation’s spiritual foundations.

“Right there in the second paragraph of the nation’s birth certificate, it summarizes our national statement of faith. The founders made that bold declaration, and that was the foundation that made us become the most free, most successful, most powerful, and most benevolent nation in the history of the planet.”

The remarks were delivered as part of the annual observance on the first Thursday in May, when Americans gather across the country to pray for the nation.

According to the National Day of Prayer Task Force, this year’s theme is “Glorify God Among the Nations, Seeking Him in All Generations,” inspired by 1 Chronicles 16:24, which reads, “Tell of His glory among the nations, His wonderful deeds among all the peoples.”

Kathy Branzell, president of the task force, explained the theme’s biblical roots and historical context.

“In 2026, our theme is inspired by a passionate prayer of Thanksgiving, prayed by King David in 1 Chronicles 16 after bringing the Ark of the Covenant to Jerusalem. This chapter records Israel celebrating the return of the Ark after being separated for 70 years earlier,” she stated.