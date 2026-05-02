“Rededicate 250” to Bring Large National Prayer Gathering to Washington Mall

Screenshot: YouTube/ Freedom 250

A large-scale Christian prayer and worship gathering is set to take place in Washington this month as faith leaders and public officials unite to mark the approaching 250th anniversary of the United States.

The event, called 'Rededicate 250: A National Jubilee of Prayer, Praise & Thanksgiving', is scheduled for May 17 on the National Mall and is expected to bring together thousands of participants for a day focused on prayer, worship, thanksgiving, and national reflection.

Organizers describe the gathering as part of the broader Freedom 250 celebrations commemorating the signing of the Declaration of Independence and the founding of the United States. Several Christian leaders and members of the Trump administration are expected to participate in the program.

The all-day event, which is open to the public at no cost, presents itself as “a historic gathering" that will feature Scripture, testimony, prayer and "rededication of our country as One Nation to God.” Organizers also announced that people unable to travel to Washington will be able to join through livestreams hosted by partner ministries, churches, and organizations.

The schedule will begin at sunrise with worship near the United States Capitol and continue throughout the day before concluding with a nighttime music program centered around the main stage on 12th Street.

According to organizers, the event’s programming will revolve around three central themes designed to reflect America’s spiritual history, present challenges, and future direction.

The first segment, “The Miracles that Made Us,” will consist of “a reflection on God’s providence throughout 250 years, honoring the faith that inspired America’s founders and has carried us forward in every generation since.”

A second portion of the program, titled “The Miracles Still in Our Midst,” will highlight “personal testimonies of God’s healing in our lives and in our land.”

The final theme, “A New Birth of Faith and Freedom,” will involve a "collective expression of gratitude for 250 years of freedom," which will include a 'unified moment of rededication asking for God’s blessing, guidance, and grace for the next 250.”

Among the scheduled speakers is Pastor Robert Jeffress of First Baptist Dallas in Texas. Organizers have also announced appearances by House Speaker Mike Johnson and several officials connected to the Trump administration, including Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth and Chief of Protocol Monica Crowley.

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio is expected to provide a prerecorded video message, while retired neurosurgeon and former Housing and Urban Development Secretary Ben Carson will also give remarks.

A number of nationally recognized Christian leaders are also scheduled to participate in the event. These include Bishop Robert Barron of the Roman Catholic Diocese of Winona-Rochester, Pastor Jack Graham of Prestonwood Baptist Church, Pastor Jentezen Franklin of Free Chapel, Pastor Jonathan Pokluda of Harris Creek Baptist Church, Pastor Gary Hamrick of Cornerstone Chapel, and National Hispanic Christian Leadership Conference President Rev. Samuel Rodriguez.

Evangelist Franklin Graham, president of Samaritan's Purse and son of Billy Graham, will participate through a video address. Cardinal Timothy Dolan, the former head of the Roman Catholic Archdiocese of New York, is also expected to speak virtually during the gathering.

Several prominent Christian media personalities are also listed among the participants, including author and broadcaster Eric Metaxas, ministry leader Cissie Graham Lynch, and journalist Abigail Robertson Allen.