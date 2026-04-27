Six Firefighters Injured as Blaze Engulfs Historic Astoria Church in New York

A fire broke out at the Reformed Church of Astoria in New York, on April 23, 2026. | Photo credit: FDNY

A fast-moving fire tore through a historic church in New York City on Thursday, leaving multiple firefighters injured and drawing a large emergency response.

The five-alarm blaze struck the First Reformed Church of Astoria, one of the city’s oldest congregations, causing significant damage to the structure.

According to the New York City Fire Department, the fire was first reported in the church’s two-story rectory at its Astoria, Queens address on 12th Street before rapidly spreading to the main sanctuary.

“While operating on the exterior, a portion of the roof started collapsing, walls collapsed, and some bricks hit one of our members in the helmet. He was treated by FDNY Rescue Medics, our FAST Unit, and other EMS personnel and then taken to an area hospital,” said Kevin Woods.

Officials reported that five additional firefighters sustained injuries that were not considered life-threatening. More than 270 fire and EMS personnel from 84 units were required to bring the blaze under control, which was achieved around 10:30 p.m.

Woods later noted that the age and construction of the building complicated firefighting efforts and increased risks to responders.

“Once the fire gets into these old churches behind the walls and into the roof space, it's very difficult to extinguish. And there was a major collapse danger to our members,” he said.

Historical records indicate that the congregation first established a church building in 1837, though it was destroyed in a fire decades later in 1888.

The massive fire drew national attention, including from worship leader Sean Feucht, who reacted publicly as the blaze continued.

“One of NYC’s oldest churches is now up in flames,” Feucht wrote on X Thursday night. “Pray that they can save it!”

Derek Utley, a Republican political consultant and co-founder of X Strategies, also weighed in, calling for clarity about the cause of the incident.

“This is more than just another building lost — it’s a painful symbol of America’s eroding heritage. For generations, this church represented the enduring values and traditions that built our communities. Watching centuries of history reduced to smoke and rubble hits hard in a city already strained by neglect and shifting priorities,” Utley said in a statement on Facebook.

“We must demand answers on the fire’s cause and renew our commitment to safeguarding sacred spaces. Too many houses of worship have fallen in recent years, reminding us that preserving our cultural foundations is essential if we hope to pass on a nation rooted in faith and resilience.”