PCUSA Report: 43% Stopped Giving to Denomination to Focus on Local Churches

PCUSA Headquarters Building in Louisville, Kentucky. | photo credit: PCUSA

The Presbyterian Church (USA) has reviewed new findings outlining why some of its members have discontinued financial contributions to the denomination.

During a recent meeting, PC(USA), A Corporation heard a presentation from Research Services representative Sean Payne addressing the reasons behind declining donor participation.

According to the report, which was shared with media by a denomination spokesperson, researchers reached out to more than 17,000 individuals who had last contributed between Jan. 1, 2019, and September 2024.

Participants in the survey were asked two central questions: “Why did you stop giving?” and “What would help you reconsider giving again?” The survey, conducted between November and December of last year, yielded 1,275 responses.

The most frequently cited reason for stopping donations was “I chose to focus on my local church,” selected by 43% of respondents. Another 21% indicated they stopped giving because “I chose to support other causes or organizations.”

Financial challenges also played a role, with 11% reporting “Personal or family circumstances have changed,” while 7% said, “I can no longer afford to give.”

Some respondents pointed to concerns about the denomination itself, with 7% stating, "I disagree with decisions made by the General Assembly," and 8% saying, "I am uncertain about the denomination's restructuring" plans.

The findings come as the denomination continues to address long-term declines in membership and giving. In 2024, PC(USA) announced plans to streamline various offices and ministries because of a considerable decline in membership and donations over the past couple of decades.