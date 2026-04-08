Virginia Megachurch Gives Over $1 Million to Prevent Evictions for Hundreds of Families

Rev. Howard-John Wesley is delivering a sermon at Alfred Street Baptist Church in Alexandria, Virginia. | Photo credit: Facebook/ Alfred Street Baptist Church

A historic Black megachurch in Virginia has contributed more than $1 million to help relieve housing debt for over 300 families living in public housing, preventing them from facing eviction.

Alfred Street Baptist Church raised the funds through its annual SEEK initiative, a period of fasting and prayer observed earlier this year by members of the congregation.

During an Easter Sunday service, Rev. Howard-John Wesley shared a message with attendees, saying that “we pray that the Lord would not only change our lives,” and that “God will also change our land.”

Wesley also spoke about the church’s involvement in the Fresh Start Initiative, a community program aimed at assisting residents in public housing, explaining that the church joined efforts “to clear the debt of some families who are about to be evicted from affordable housing in Alexandria.”

Announcing the impact of the campaign, he said, “It is my joy to share with you that after doing the audits and the ledgers and speaking with all the families and verifying debt, I want to let you know that with that SEEK offering, you have helped stop the eviction of 338 families to the cost of $1,049,000.”

He added, “I just wish somebody [could] give thanks to God for a black Baptist church that gave a million dollars to make certain that people did not lose their homes. To God be the glory; to God be the glory.”

Last month, Alyia Gaskins, mayor of Alexandria, commended the church’s contribution following a report from the Alexandria Redevelopment and Housing Authority, which found that unpaid rent across public housing units had reached $1 million due to rising living costs and employment challenges.

In a statement cited by ABC 7 News, Gaskins said, “This is about more than clearing balances — it’s about creating pathways to stability,” adding that “Housing affordability continues to be one of the most pressing challenges facing our city.”

She continued, “Through the Interfaith Council, we are harnessing the moral leadership and generosity of our faith community to prevent displacement while also investing in financial literacy and long-term economic security.”

Founded in 1803, Alfred Street Baptist Church has grown to approximately 10,000 members and has a history of major charitable giving, including a donation last year of $132,469 to eliminate student debt for 11 graduates of Saint Augustine’s University in South Carolina.