Televangelist James Robison, Founder of LIFE Outreach International, Dies at 82

James Robison, the founder and president of LIFE Outreach International | Photo credit: Facebook/ LIFE Today

Texas televangelist and humanitarian leader James Robison died Sunday at the age of 82, according to an announcement from the board of directors of LIFE Outreach International, the ministry he founded.

In a statement shared on social media, the ministry praised Robison’s lifelong commitment to evangelism and humanitarian outreach while pledging to continue the mission he built alongside his wife, Betty Robison.

“James devoted his life to sharing the Gospel and bringing hope, help, and healing to those in need around the world,” the board wrote. The ministry added that it would continue carrying out the vision Robison cared deeply about through feeding programs, clean-water initiatives and global outreach efforts aimed at bringing “the hope of Christ to a hurting world.”

Throughout his ministry career, Robison became widely known as the longtime host of the Christian television program LIFE Today. Under his leadership, LIFE Outreach International expanded into a major international ministry recognized for disaster relief, feeding initiatives and support for vulnerable communities across the globe.

Robison frequently spoke about overcoming a difficult childhood and being born under challenging circumstances before experiencing a transformative encounter with Jesus Christ at age 14. By the time he was 18, he believed he had been called into evangelistic ministry.

According to information published on his ministry website, more than 20 million people heard him preach during his decades in ministry.

He is survived by Betty Robison, along with their son Randy and daughter Rhonda. Their daughter Robin died before him, according to a tribute shared on Facebook by Bunni Pounds, president of Christians Engaged.

James and Betty Robison were married in 1963 and spent more than six decades serving together in ministry and humanitarian outreach efforts around the world.

The ministry concluded its statement by asking supporters to pray for the Robison family and the broader ministry community, ending the tribute with the words: “Well done, good and faithful servant.” — Matthew 25:21