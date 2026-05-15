Rep. Mary Miller Introduces Bill Requiring ‘In God We Trust’ in Federal Buildings

Congresswoman Mary Miller | Screenshot: YouTube/ Congresswoman Mary Miller

Mary Miller has introduced new legislation in the U.S. House of Representatives that would require the national motto, “In God We Trust,” to be permanently displayed in every federal public building across the country.

The proposal, titled the “In God We Trust Act,” would direct the General Services Administration to display the national motto in every federal public building prominently.

Speaking to The Christian Post, Miller said the legislation reflects America’s longstanding spiritual heritage and comes at a significant moment in the nation’s history as it approaches its 250th anniversary.

“For nearly 70 years, our national motto, 'In God We Trust,' has served as a declaration of faith that has guided our nation,” Miller told The Christian Post.

“As we approach America's 250th anniversary, I'm proud to introduce the House companion to Senator Hawley's 'In God We Trust Act' to permanently display our national motto in every federal building across this country. We will never apologize for being one nation that places its trust in Almighty God.”

The House bill mirrors companion legislation introduced in the Senate last September by Josh Hawley, a Republican senator from Missouri. Hawley unveiled the proposal shortly after President Donald Trump announced the “America Prays” initiative, encouraging Americans to participate in weekly prayer.

The phrase “In God We Trust” first appeared on U.S. coins during the Civil War era in 1864 as a public acknowledgment of God and a symbol intended to strengthen morale in the Union. Decades later, in 1956, Congress unanimously approved legislation establishing it as the official national motto, replacing “E Pluribus Unum.”

President Dwight D. Eisenhower signed the measure into law during the height of the Cold War, when the United States sought to distinguish itself from the officially atheistic Soviet Union.

Miller has consistently emphasized the influence of Christianity on American culture and governance. A Sunday school teacher and homeschooling mother who says she became born again in the 1980s, the Illinois congresswoman has frequently advocated for faith-centered public policy initiatives. In 2023, she helped establish the Congressional Family Caucus, a group focused on promoting policies supporting the traditional nuclear family.

Her legislation arrives just before the upcoming Rededicate 250: A National Jubilee of Prayer, Praise & Thanksgiving scheduled for Sunday on the National Mall in Washington, D.C. Organizers say the event will include public prayer, worship, Scripture readings and a ceremonial “rededication” of the United States to God.