ERLC’s Project Delivers 100th Ultrasound Machine to North Carolina Pregnancy Center

Photo credit: Unsplash/ Volodymyr Hryshchenko

The Ethics & Religious Liberty Commission of the Southern Baptist Convention, through its Psalm 139 Project, delivered its 100th ultrasound machine to a pregnancy resource center in North Carolina.

The ultrasound equipment was presented to Mercy House Pregnancy Resource Center in Elizabethtown during a dedication event on Friday, attended by local pastors, ministry leaders, and community members.

Mercy House Executive Director Megan Knight expressed gratitude for the donation, describing the ultrasound machine as “more than just technology.”

“I wanted this machine to be something sacred and fully dedicated to the Lord and the ministry He has called us to,” Knight said. “So naturally, we were beyond excited when we received the news that we had been approved and matched.”

According to Knight, Mercy House pursued the opportunity after leaders from the Baptist State Convention of North Carolina encouraged the organization to apply for assistance through the ERLC program.

The center commemorated the donation with a special prayer and dedication service, which Knight said became “a beautiful and meaningful day.”

“Pastors from our community and across the state came together to pray for the center, the women who will walk through our doors, the unborn in our community, and our staff,” she said.

Mercy House first opened in February 2023 in a small facility made available through the Bladen Baptist Association. Since then, the ministry has relocated to a larger building and expanded its services by bringing a medical doctor onto its team.

The Psalm 139 Project began in the early 2000s to help pro-life pregnancy centers secure medical resources, including ultrasound machines and trained personnel.

Rachel Wiles, director of the Psalm 139 Project, said the ministry plans to continue supplying ultrasound equipment to pregnancy centers nationwide in the months ahead.

“This week we will be hosting a dedication for another machine in Fredericksburg, Virginia,” she noted. “Other dedications are scheduled in Tennessee and Michigan this summer, and additional machines are being considered.”

Wiles also explained that the project has expanded its mission since last fall through an initiative called “Across State Lines,” which seeks to provide greater support and resources to mothers living in pro-choice states.