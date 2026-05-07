LAUSD Reverses Decision, Allows Christian Club Promotion in Weekly School Webinar

Photo credit: Unsplash/ Alexis Brown

The largest public school district in California has reversed its earlier position and agreed to allow a Christian student group to promote its activities during a school-wide webinar after facing legal pressure over alleged discrimination.

The Los Angeles Unified School District decided to permit the Faith and Fellowship Club at its Arts and Entertainment Virtual Academy to advertise during the school’s weekly webinar following a demand letter from Liberty Counsel.

According to a statement shared with The Christian Post, the district will now include promotional slides for the Christian club as part of its regular online announcements.

The club had previously been barred from participating in the webinar promotions, but the school changed its position after receiving the legal letter on April 17.

In its demand letter, Liberty Counsel argued that the school’s actions raised constitutional concerns.

“The exclusion of a slide announcing a Christian club (and the conspicuous absence of slides promoting Christmas and Easter and urging students to ‘celebrate’ them through art) while Ramadan is promoted to students is suggestive of viewpoint discrimination,” the Liberty Counsel's demand letter stated.

“No corresponding slides urging students to celebrate such holidays as Thanksgiving and Christmas (legal, United States federal holidays) or Easter (not a federal holiday) were found in the AEVA special announcements slides.”

The letter further alleged that the school excluded the Faith and Fellowship Club from its official list of extracurricular activities, which Liberty Counsel argued amounted to unequal treatment.

It concluded by urging the district to allow the club to present a promotional segment during the webinar and to include it among the school’s recognized extracurricular organizations.

In a response dated April 23, the Los Angeles Unified School District explained that the Faith and Fellowship Club differed from other programs featured in the webinar.

District officials described it as “the only student-led club at this school,” while noting that the programs typically highlighted in the webinar are “school-led afterschool enrichment programs.”

The district also confirmed that the principal of the Arts and Entertainment Virtual Academy “has agreed to allow the Faith and Fellowship Club’s proposed message to be included in Monday’s Weekly Webinar.”

Following the policy change, Liberty Counsel reported an immediate impact on student engagement.

In its statement, the organization said, “As a result of the recently allowed promotional placements, Faith and Fellowship Club’s student leader reported that student participation doubled at the very next meeting.”