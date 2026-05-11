Pastors Feel More Equipped for Ministry but Report Declining Job Satisfaction, Study Finds

Photo credit: Unsplash/ Ben White

A new study suggests that while pastors are experiencing better mental and emotional health than in the past, many are becoming less satisfied with their roles in ministry.

According to research from Barna Group, conducted in collaboration with Gloo, pastors today feel more capable in their ministry work than in previous years.

The findings, part of Barna’s 2026 State of the Church series, show that feelings of inadequacy among pastors have dropped to their lowest levels on record.

Since 2015, the percentage of pastors who feel unprepared for their responsibilities has steadily declined, with a notable drop in recent years. Over the past three years alone, that number fell significantly from 64% in 2023 to 44% in 2026.

The research also found that burnout levels among pastors have improved compared to a decade ago. Whereas 75% of pastors reported burnout ten years ago, just over 60% now say they frequently or occasionally feel emotionally or mentally exhausted.

Despite these improvements, overall satisfaction with pastoral work has declined over time. Currently, only 52% of pastors say they are “very satisfied” with their vocation, down from 72% in 2015, while those who report being “somewhat satisfied” have increased from 26% to 40%.

A similar trend appears in how pastors view their current ministry settings. About 43% say they are “very satisfied” with their ministry at their current church, compared to 53% a decade ago, while the proportion who are “somewhat satisfied” has risen to 45%.

Daniel Copeland, Barna’s vice president of research, said the data present a mixed picture of pastoral well-being.

“Pastors are in the most emotionally healthy place they’ve been in a while regarding vocation,” he said. “But the satisfaction data suggest they may be settling into a more sustainable — but less deeply fulfilling — experience of the work itself.”

He added that while improvements in confidence are encouraging, they also raise important questions about the nature of pastoral work.

“The confidence rebound and declining feelings of inadequacy are genuinely encouraging,” Copeland said. “But if the job itself isn’t working — and the satisfaction data suggest it may not be — the right response is to listen to pastors, then empower them to show us what ministry could look like.”

Brad Hill, chief partner success officer at Gloo, described the findings as a call to action for church leadership.

“The role of pastoring today and tomorrow will likely look different than in the past. This research is a wake-up call for leaders to examine how we resource, equip, train and support pastors so they can fully live out their calling.”