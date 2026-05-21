Louisiana Enacts New Laws Protecting Churches From Service Disruptions

Photo credit: Unsplash/ Christian Walker

Louisiana has adopted two new laws designed to strengthen protections for churches and worship services following several high-profile protest incidents targeting congregations across the country.

Gov. Jeff Landry signed House Bill 294 and House Bill 68 into law this week, measures intended to help churches respond more forcefully to disruptive demonstrations and unauthorized individuals on church property.

Under HB 294, pastors, church security personnel and others legally present at a house of worship are authorized to order disruptive individuals or trespassers to leave church grounds. If the individual refuses to comply, the law permits those on-site to use “reasonable and apparently necessary force” to remove the person from the premises.

HB 68 broadens Louisiana’s definition of disturbing the peace by specifically including disruptions of religious services within the offense.

“In Louisiana, we are committed to maintaining the right to worship without interference, and we remain steadfast in our commitment to safeguarding religious liberty,” Landry said in a statement Monday. “With the signing of these two bills, those protections just became stronger.”

The legislation follows a widely publicized protest earlier this year at Cities Church in St. Paul, Minnesota, where activists interrupted a worship service because one of the church’s pastors worked for U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

During the January incident, demonstrators disrupted the sermon with chants including “ICE Out!” and “Stand up, fight back!” according to reports from attendees. Some church members later said they felt intimidated by the confrontation.

Authorities have since indicted more than 30 individuals allegedly connected to the protest, including former CNN host Don Lemon and independent journalist Georgia Fort.

The controversy also led to a civil lawsuit filed in federal court by a member of Cities Church. The complaint accuses demonstrators of civil conspiracy, trespassing, interference with religious exercise and intentional infliction of emotional distress.

The Minnesota protest has prompted lawmakers in several states to consider stricter penalties for disrupting worship gatherings and religious events.

In Alabama, lawmakers advanced similar legislation earlier this year. The Alabama House passed House Bill 363 in February, a proposal that would classify disrupting a church service as a felony offense. The measure is currently awaiting consideration in the state Senate.