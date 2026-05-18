Apologist Justin Peters Launches New Church Plant in Montana

Justin Peters | Screenshot: YouTube/ Justin Peters Ministries

Apologist Justin Peters announced this week that he is leading a newly established church plant in Montana.

In a statement shared Monday on X, Peters revealed that he has become the pastor of Grace & Truth Community Church in Laurel and explained that the congregation was formed to meet a growing demand for doctrinally grounded preaching in the region.

“About five months ago, a small group of believers saw a need to plant a doctrinally sound church west of Billings, MT. Grace & Truth Community Church was born to meet this need. It is my honor to serve as pastor.”

Peters also directed followers to the church’s website, which describes the congregation’s theological commitments, ministry vision and origins.

“GTCC is committed to worshiping God in spirit and truth (John 4:23),” the website states. “A true church is committed to shepherding and feeding the sheep (John 21:15-17) through expository preaching. This is God’s ordained means for the saints — including the pastors/elders — to grow in the grace and knowledge of the Lord Jesus Christ (2 Peter 3:18).”

According to the site, the church officially began gathering on Dec. 28, 2025, and currently meets inside a local furniture store.

Although Peters presently serves as the church’s sole pastor and elder, several notable conservative Christian leaders have agreed to support the ministry as elder advisers. Those advisers include Phil Johnson of Grace to You, Bible teacher Jim Osman and Mike Riccardi of Grace Community Church.

The church website also notes that Peters earned both a Master of Divinity and a Master of Theology from Southwestern Baptist Theological Seminary in Fort Worth and previously attended Kootenai Community Church in Sandpoint.

Leading Justin Peters Ministries, an expository preaching and teaching ministry, he frequently travels across the United States and abroad to preach and teach at churches and conferences, with upcoming events scheduled in Ireland, Wyoming and Panama City Beach.