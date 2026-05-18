CyLife Church Launches $22 Million Expansion Featuring Soccer Fields and New Worship Space

Worshipers gather during the March 15 Sunday service at CyLife Church in Cypress, Texas. | Screenshot: YouTube/ CyLife Church

CyLife Church in Cypress, Texas, has begun a major $22 million expansion project that will significantly enlarge its campus and introduce new athletic facilities, including soccer fields designed for a future Christian sports league.

Church leaders say rapid attendance growth over recent years created an urgent need for additional space and upgraded facilities. Executive Pastor Hugh Ansley said the congregation has been expanding at a remarkable pace.

“Our church had been growing 25 to 30 percent a year,” Ansley told Chron. “We are just ... basically out of space. ... We're doing everything we can to accommodate the growth.”

CyLife originally launched in 2009 as a campus of The MET Church, a well-known Southern Baptist congregation based in Houston. The church later separated from its parent organization and became an independent non-denominational church in 2019.

The church says its mission has remained centered on discipleship and biblical teaching throughout its development and transition into independence.

“From our early days at Hopper Middle School to becoming an independent church in 2019, our heart has remained the same. We are not a spectator church, but a disciple-making community rooted in God’s Word and committed to people,” the church states on its website.

According to Ansley, the first phase of site preparation has already been completed, and the church expects construction on the next stage to begin in August. Leaders anticipate the entire project will be finished by the fall of 2027.

The current church campus spans approximately 35,549 square feet, but the completed expansion will increase the facility to more than 45,000 square feet. Plans include a new 2,000-seat sanctuary along with expanded parking capacity for church attendees and visitors.

Ansley said the congregation has spent roughly $4.2 million during the first phase, while members pledged an additional $6.6 million toward the total cost. The church also sold three acres of land for $2.7 million and intends to finance the remaining balance.

In addition to worship and athletic facilities, the development project will include a community outreach center, a gymnasium, renovated ministry areas for children and teenagers, and approximately 350 new parking spaces added during the first phase of construction.