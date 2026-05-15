Pew Survey Finds Most Americans View Religion as a Positive Force in Society

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A new report from the Pew Research Center shows that most Americans continue to believe religion has a beneficial influence on public life, even as many remain cautious about direct political involvement by churches and religious organizations.

The findings are based on a nationwide survey conducted April 6–12 among 3,592 adults participating in Pew’s American Trends Panel. Researchers examined public attitudes toward religion’s role in government, politics and American culture.

According to the study, Americans remain divided over the influence of both religious conservatives and secular progressives in public institutions.

The survey found that 52% of adults believe “conservative Christians have gone too far in trying to push their religious values in the government and public schools.” Meanwhile, 48% say “liberals who are not religious have gone too far in trying to keep religious values out of the government and public schools.”

About 18% of participants said both conservative Christians and secular liberals have become excessive in promoting their viewpoints within government and education.

Researchers also observed growing support for formally identifying Christianity with the nation. The percentage of Americans who believe the federal government should declare Christianity as the country’s official religion rose from 13% in 2024 to 17% in 2026.

“Republicans are considerably more likely than Democrats to say religion has a positive influence on American life and to support religion having a prominent role in government and lawmaking,” researchers state.

The survey found that 75% of Republicans view religion’s influence positively, compared to just 38% of Democrats.

Many Americans also expressed concern that religion is steadily losing its place in the nation’s culture. Approximately 61% of adults said religion’s influence in American life is declining, while 37% believe it is becoming stronger.

At the same time, Pew researchers reported a notable increase in the number of Americans who believe religion is gaining influence in society. That figure has risen by 19% since 2024 and now represents the highest level recorded by Pew since 2002.

Despite generally favorable attitudes toward religion, most respondents remain hesitant about churches becoming directly involved in elections or partisan political debates.

“Although views of religion’s influence lean positive, most Americans are uneasy with the idea of churches getting directly involved with politics,” researchers state.

The report found that 79% of Americans oppose churches or houses of worship endorsing political candidates during elections.

“Two-thirds say churches and other houses of worship should keep out of political matters rather than expressing views on day-to-day social and political questions,” researchers add. “The public’s views on these questions have not changed very much in recent years.”