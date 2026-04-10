Armed Man Tackled at Houston Church Service After Alleged Plot to Kill Pastor

Emmanuel Ahsono Mbwavi (23), the suspect who entered Eden Church Houston armed with a handgun. | Screenshot: YouTube/ ABC13 Houston

A Texas man carrying a loaded firearm was subdued by a church security team member during a Sunday service in downtown Houston before he could carry out a potential shooting, according to The Christian Post.

Emmanuel Ahsono Mbwavi has been charged with two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon in connection with the March 15 incident at Eden Church Houston, according to Harris County court records.

The congregation, a church plant, meets for Sunday services at the Post Entertainment Center located in downtown Houston.

Court filings indicate that Mbwavi had previously been asked to leave the church property about two months earlier after attempting to distribute flyers described as “concerning” to attendees.

During the incident, Pastor Abraham Guajardo approached Mbwavi, who was wearing a backpack, to question his presence. At the same time, security team member Fernando Romo observed that Mbwavi appeared to be gripping a handgun concealed in his front pants pocket.

According to court documents, Mbwavi tried to draw the weapon, but it became caught on his clothing. Fearing an imminent attack, Romo tackled him to the ground to prevent any harm to the pastor and others present.

During the struggle, a bystander secured the revolver after it fell from Mbwavi’s possession. Authorities later confirmed that the firearm was loaded with six live rounds, and an additional 100 rounds of ammunition were discovered inside his backpack.

While being restrained, Mbwavi allegedly shouted, “I’m gonna kill Jared, who is a fake prophet. I am a prophet called Warlock.” He also threatened to kill Romo, according to the charging documents.

Romo then took possession of Mbwavi’s phone, which was reportedly open to the Notes app displaying a message that read, “Kill Jared Darby in the downstairs restroom with bag in hand.” The note also contained details about Pastor Darby’s vehicle and license plate number.

Mbwavi was initially taken into custody on a charge of unlawfully carrying a weapon, but prosecutors later added two counts of aggravated assault.

He was booked into the Harris County Jail on March 30, with bail set at more than $250,000, and is expected to appear in court on May 5.