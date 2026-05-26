Evangelical Relief Group Warns New USCIS Policy Could Separate Immigrant Families

A woman looks up at the U.S. side of the border wall dividing the town of Nogales, Arizona. | Photo credit: Unsplash/ Annika Gordon

World Relief, an evangelical humanitarian organization involved in refugee resettlement across the United States, is criticizing a new immigration policy shift by U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services that could force many lawful immigrants to leave the country while pursuing permanent residency.

The Christian nonprofit said the updated guidance impacts individuals who originally entered the United States legally through visas, humanitarian parole programs or tourist permits and later became eligible for green cards through family-based sponsorships, including spouses, parents or adult children who are U.S. citizens.

Under the revised policy, many applicants may now be required to return to their home countries to complete the immigrant visa process abroad, a procedure that could leave families separated for extended periods lasting months or even years.

USCIS released the memorandum on Thursday, effectively ending much of the long-standing practice that allowed qualifying immigrants already living in the United States to apply for lawful permanent residence without departing the country.

The agency stated in its guidance that when consular processing is available, immigration officers should regard adjustment of status as extraordinary discretionary relief rather than the regular immigration visa process, describing it as an administrative grace.

According to the memo, officers evaluating green card requests must review evidence to determine both whether the applicant qualifies for permanent residency and whether approving the case serves the national interest of the United States. The guidance directs officers to examine factors such as family relationships, immigration records, moral character and other relevant considerations.

The policy also requires immigration officials to provide written explanations when applications are denied. In cases involving discretionary denials, officers must outline the positive and negative factors reviewed and explain why adverse factors outweighed favorable ones.

Myal Greene, president and chief executive of World Relief, warned the change would have “devastating consequences on families” and argued that the policy could divide spouses and separate parents from children. The policy affects people who meet legal requirements for a green card and should be reversed by the administration, Congress or the courts, he contends.

Adjustment of status has allowed some people already in the U.S. to seek lawful permanent residence without leaving for consular processing abroad. World Relief noted that approximately 73% of approved adjustment-of-status cases during the final quarter of fiscal year 2025 were tied to family sponsorship.

The organization further cautioned that the new guidance may place significant burdens on American families, particularly when U.S. citizen relatives cannot leave the country because of employment obligations, caregiving responsibilities or financial limitations.

World Relief also linked the policy concerns to a separate State Department action issued in January that halted consular processing of immigrant visas for individuals from 75 countries. The group said immigrants from those nations could face indefinite family separation if they are ordered to seek visas abroad while consular services remain unavailable in their home countries.