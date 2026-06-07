Episcopal Church to Mark 50 Years Since LGBT Inclusion Resolution

The Episcopal Church Pride logo | Photo credit: The Episcopal Church website

The Episcopal Church is planning a commemorative conference this fall to mark the 50th anniversary of a resolution affirming homosexual individuals within the denomination.

The gathering, titled “Full & Equal: 50 Years in Pursuit of a Promise,” is scheduled for Sept. 3–5 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. According to The Episcopal Church, the event will commemorate the September 1976 passage of Resolution A069, which sought to “recognize the equal claims of homosexuals.”

Approved during the 65th General Convention in Minneapolis, the resolution declared “that it is the sense of this General Convention that homosexual persons are children of God who have a full and equal claim with all other persons upon the love, acceptance, and pastoral concern and care of the Church.”

Planning for the anniversary event has been led by the church’s Task Force on LGBTQ+ Inclusion. The group is chaired by the Rev. Susan Russell, an openly lesbian priest serving in the Diocese of Los Angeles.

Historical records from the 1976 convention show that delegates proposed several amendments before the resolution was approved. Some sought to include references to “forgiveness,” while others argued that the language should refer to all people as children of God rather than specifically mentioning homosexual persons.

Despite those efforts, delegates ultimately adopted the resolution without modification. The House of Bishops later approved it on Sept. 22, 1976.

Several prominent Episcopal clergy are expected to participate in the anniversary gathering, including the Rev. Michael Hopkins and the Rev. Miquel Escobar, both of whom are openly gay. The Rev. Cameron Partridge, who identifies as transgender and has preached at Washington National Cathedral, is also scheduled to take part.

Presiding Bishop Sean Rowe is expected to join a panel discussion and preside over the closing Eucharist service at St. Mark’s Cathedral in Minneapolis.

“As we celebrate that milestone, we also acknowledge that the journey to achieve full inclusion for all of God’s children is not yet over,” Rowe said.

“As Pride Month begins, I am praying especially for our LGBTQ+ siblings, who are too often in harm's way and targeted for their identity and gender expression. Their struggles reveal to us the kingdom of God, and we are committed to standing in solidarity with all those suffering from the evil of hatred and discrimination,” he added.

Among the featured speakers will be the Rt. Rev. Gene Robinson, who in 2003 became the denomination’s first openly gay bishop when the Diocese of New Hampshire consecrated him.

A decision that sparked significant controversy throughout the Anglican world and prompted numerous theologically conservative congregations to separate from the denomination.

The anniversary celebration comes as The Episcopal Church continues to face long-term membership declines.

Church statistics show that membership fell from approximately 2.1 million in 2006 to about 1.54 million by 2023. The denomination’s most recent report, released last fall, did not provide an overall membership figure.