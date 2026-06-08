“God Calls Women to Pastor”: Billboard Challenges SBC Amendment on Female Pastors

A billboard in Orlando, Florida, advocates for women in ministry as Southern Baptists debate a proposed ban on female pastors. | Photo credit: Baptist Women in Ministry

Ahead of the Southern Baptist Convention’s Annual Meeting in Orlando, Baptist Women in Ministry installed a billboard declaring, “God calls women to pastor, preach and minister,” in opposition to a proposed constitutional amendment that would expand the SBC’s restrictions on women serving in pastoral roles.

The billboard, which will remain on display through June 14, was erected in response to a proposed constitutional amendment that would expand the SBC’s restrictions on women serving in pastoral roles.

The billboard stands on Beachline Expressway (SR 528) near Sandy Lake Road (SR 482), a heavily traveled route to the convention venue.

The billboard also cites Matthew 28:8, where women “ran to tell his disciples” of Christ’s resurrection, and Acts 2:17-18, which declares, “Your sons and daughters will prophesy,” as biblical support for women serving in ministry roles.

Leaders of Baptist Women in Ministry said the campaign is designed to encourage women who believe they have received a call to ministry while the denomination debates a measure that opponents contend could further limit opportunities for women to serve in leadership positions.

The Rev. Meredith Stone, executive director of BWIM, said in the press release shared with The Christian Post that there were many women “committed to their SBC churches” who are “navigating what the passage of this amendment would mean for them.”

She argued that the proposal would significantly expand existing restrictions. “As proposed, the amendment goes further in limiting women than anything proposed before,” said Stone. “Its provisions would mean if a woman preaches, teaches, ministers or leads in any role that is interpreted as a ‘pastoral function,’ her congregation could be disfellowshipped.”

Stone also maintained that the debate has implications beyond the SBC itself. “Even beyond the SBC, when women everywhere learn Southern Baptists are once again arguing about women's value to God and the church, they also feel the pain caused by harmful theology and rising threats to women's rights.”

She said BWIM hopes its public message will reassure women who feel called to ministry and remind them of their worth regardless of denominational decisions.

“We are speaking out so that they too will clearly hear the message that women are equally valued” and she wants “all women to know that their callings, gifts and worth are determined by God and not by any denomination.”

The campaign follows a recent announcement from Southern Baptist Theological Seminary President Albert Mohler, who said he intends to present a constitutional amendment for consideration during this year’s Annual Meeting.

If adopted, the proposal would add another qualification for churches seeking cooperation with the SBC. The amendment states that churches must not “affirm, appoint, or endorse a woman serving in the office or function of a pastor/elder/overseer, such as preaching to the assembled congregation.”

The measure has already received backing from both declared candidates for SBC president, South Carolina Pastor Josh Powell and Florida Pastor Willy Rice.

A nearly identical proposal failed to pass at last year’s Annual Meeting in Dallas. Although a majority of messengers supported the amendment, receiving 60.74% of the vote, it did not achieve the two-thirds majority required for constitutional approval.