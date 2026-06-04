Biola University to Integrate Phoenix Seminary Into Talbot School of Theology

Phoenix Seminary in Phoenix, Arizona. | Photo credit: Facebook/ Phoenix Seminary

Biola University has announced plans to bring Phoenix Seminary under its academic umbrella.

The Southern California-based Christian university revealed Wednesday that its Board of Trustees unanimously approved a proposal to acquire the donated assets of Phoenix Seminary and incorporate the institution into Biola’s Talbot School of Theology.

Under the agreement, Phoenix Seminary will be renamed Talbot Seminary Phoenix and will operate as an Arizona extension of Talbot School of Theology. The new campus is expected to begin serving students in the fall, complementing Talbot’s existing programs at Biola’s main campus in La Mirada, California.

Biola currently comprises eight academic schools offering more than 250 degree programs and serves over 5,300 students through on-campus, online and distance-learning programs worldwide. Phoenix Seminary has an enrollment of approximately 300 students.

University officials said the expansion is designed to broaden Talbot’s regional presence while maintaining its theological identity. Biola stated that “Talbot Seminary Phoenix will serve as a new regional campus — with local faculty and staff on site — supporting expanded theological education initiatives, underscoring Talbot's investment in the future while staying grounded in its theological roots.”

Michael Maples, who chaired Biola’s Board of Trustees during the acquisition process, said the partnership reflects a shared vision for the future of Christian theological training.

“This decision reflects a shared commitment to preserve and strengthen the legacy of biblically faithful theological education that Phoenix Seminary has cultivated for nearly four decades,” Maples said.

Expressing gratitude for Phoenix Seminary's “longstanding service” to the Church, Maples praised the acquisition as “an opportunity to build upon that foundation for future generations of pastors, ministry leaders and Christian scholars.”

Phoenix Seminary Board Chairman Ron Ogan likewise welcomed the transition, saying he believes the development aligns with God’s direction for the institution.

“We are grateful that the seminary's legacy will not only continue but be strengthened with this union,” Ogan said. “The board has worked diligently to ensure that faithful theological education not only continues in Phoenix but grows stronger for future generations of pastors and ministry leaders.”