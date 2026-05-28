Nearly 450 Planned Parenthood Clinics Provide Sex-Rejecting Procedures: Report

Photo Credit: Planned Parenthood Website

A new report published by the American College of Pediatricians in partnership with the American Principles Project alleges that a large majority of Planned Parenthood clinics nationwide provide medical interventions related to gender transition.

Released Wednesday, the fact sheet describes Planned Parenthood as a major provider of what the organization calls “sex-rejecting interventions,” including puberty blockers, cross-sex hormones and referrals for surgeries.

“Planned Parenthood is one of the largest providers of sex-rejecting interventions to minors, including opposite-sex hormones and puberty blockers,” American College of Pediatricians Executive Director Dr. Jill Simons said.

Simons also criticized continued federal funding for the organization, arguing that taxpayer money is supporting procedures many Americans oppose.

“Although polls show that a majority of Americans oppose taxpayer funding for these procedures, Planned Parenthood received approximately $832 million in taxpayer funding in 2024–2025. Unless Congress acts, Planned Parenthood is expected to continue receiving hundreds of millions more in federal funding.”

According to the fact sheet, Planned Parenthood affiliates provide a range of services to patients identifying as transgender, including estrogen and testosterone hormone therapy, anti-androgen medications, puberty blockers, transition-related counseling and surgical referrals.

The report further stated that “in some locations, patients receiving these procedures and services are as young as 16 years of age.”

“Planned Parenthood also provides free chest binders for minors, informational resources for ‘gender affirming clothing sites,’ ‘trans health guides,’ and tips for ‘safe binding/tucking, voice training, and more,’” the fact sheet stated.

The report cited Planned Parenthood’s own annual reports as evidence of the organization’s involvement in gender transition services. In its 2019–2020 report, Planned Parenthood stated that “more than 200 health centers in 31 states” offered cross-sex hormone treatments.

In its 2022–2023 annual report, the abortion provider said 45 of its 49 affiliates nationwide provide the life-altering procedures to people diagnosed with gender dysphoria.

“Nearly 450 or 80% of Planned Parenthood clinics offer sex-rejecting procedures nationwide — more than the number of locations that offer abortion services,” the fact sheet added.

The report also referenced research from Concerned Women for America Legislative Action Committee, which found a significant rise in gender transition procedures at Planned Parenthood facilities between fiscal years 2024 and 2025.

Although comprehensive national data remains unavailable, the research reportedly identified a 40% increase in such procedures during that period based on affiliate annual reports.

The American College of Pediatricians also highlighted examples from individual clinics, claiming some Planned Parenthood facilities in Idaho and Washington recorded increases of up to 434% in gender transition procedures between 2018 and 2025.

Beyond medical services, the report accused Planned Parenthood of expanding gender ideology-focused sex education initiatives targeting children and educators.

“In FY 2025, Planned Parenthood spent $72.6 million on training 1.3 million participants in gender ideology and sexually explicit sex education programs,” the fact sheet stated. “In just two years, Planned Parenthood provided 30,000 courses to 10,000 educators, students, and parents through its online ‘Sex Ed To-Go’ program alone. Planned Parenthood provides resources and curricula for teaching preschool children as young as 3 years old about transgender ideology.”