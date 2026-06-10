SBC Messengers Approve Amendment Reinforcing Ban on Female Pastors

Southern Baptist Theological Seminary President Al Mohler speaks in support of a proposed constitutional amendment addressing women serving in the office of pastor during the SBC Annual Meeting. | Screenshot: X/@TerriGreenUSA

Messengers to the Southern Baptist Convention have overwhelmingly approved a constitutional amendment designed to strengthen the denomination’s restrictions on women serving in pastoral leadership roles.

During the SBC Annual Meeting in Orlando, Florida, delegates voted 6,028 to 2,026 in favor of the measure, known as the “Truth and Unity Amendment.” The proposal, introduced by Southern Baptist Theological Seminary President Albert Mohler Jr., received 74.66% support, exceeding the two-thirds threshold required for constitutional amendments.

Before the amendment can be formally incorporated into the SBC Constitution, it must receive a second round of approval at next year’s Annual Meeting in Anaheim, California.

The measure would establish a new requirement for churches seeking to remain in friendly cooperation with the SBC, stating that a congregation must not “affirm, appoint, or endorse a woman serving in the office or function of a pastor/elder/overseer, such as preaching to the assembled congregation.”

Before the vote, messengers engaged in a brief debate that reflected differing views over the extent of denominational oversight of local churches.

Speaking against the amendment, Pastor Doug Mize of First Baptist Church in Greer, South Carolina, argued that existing SBC processes are sufficient to address churches that recognize female pastors.

“What we have already works,” Mize said.

He also contended that the proposal went beyond what was necessary, citing the declining number of SBC churches led by female senior pastors.

“This is over and beyond the reach that we need to have,” he continued. “We’ve already said it, it’s in our Baptist Faith and Message,” which limits the office of pastor to men.

Supporters, however, maintained that the amendment would provide greater doctrinal clarity amid ongoing cultural debates surrounding gender and church leadership.

Colin Smothers, preaching pastor of First Baptist Church of Maize, Kansas, endorsed the proposal, describing it as “faithful to Scripture” and cautioning that “the culture is attacking gender on all fronts.”

“We can hardly turn to the right or the left without finding confusion about gender,” said Smothers. “What better way to express our countercultural commitment to the goodness of God’s Word than to affirm God’s creation order related to the office of pastor?”

After making his remarks, Smothers successfully moved to end debate, allowing messengers to proceed to a final vote on the amendment.

One messenger requested that the vote be conducted by a raised-ballot method, but the request was rejected because constitutional amendments require a counted ballot vote under SBC procedures.

The vote was different from last year’s Annual Meeting in Dallas, Texas, where a similar amendment failed despite receiving majority support. Although the proposal garnered 3,421 votes and 60.74% approval in 2025, it fell short of the two-thirds majority necessary for adoption.