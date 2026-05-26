Hostage Crisis Escalates in India’s Manipur After Killing of Three Christian Pastors

A Christian woman in India is praying with her head lifted. | Photo Credit: Billy Graham Evangelistic Association

Tensions between two predominantly Christian tribal communities in India’s northeastern state of Manipur have intensified after the killing of three Kuki-Zo pastors and their driver triggered a wave of retaliatory abductions, leaving at least 20 people still unaccounted for.

Indian federal authorities have launched an investigation into the violence, which began on May 13 when armed attackers ambushed a group of pastors traveling from the United Baptist Church Conference in Churachandpur back to Kangpokpi district. In the days that followed, civilians and travelers from both the Kuki-Zo and Naga communities were abducted in several parts of Kangpokpi and neighboring Senapati district.

The slain church leaders were identified as Rev. Vumthang Sitlhou, Rev. Kaigoulun and Pastor Paogoulen, according to previous reporting by Christian Daily International. Four additional people suffered injuries during the assault. Several Kuki-Zo organizations accused the Kamson faction of the Zeliangrong United Front, known as ZUF-K, of carrying out the attack and alleged the armed Naga group was operating on behalf of militant factions connected to the largely Hindu Meitei community.

Both the Kuki-Zo and Naga populations belong to the Christian tribal communities that inhabit Manipur’s hill regions. The state has remained deeply unstable since widespread ethnic clashes erupted in May 2023 between the Meitei and Kuki-Zo communities. More than 260 people were killed and over 59,000 displaced during the violence. Kuki-Zo groups have repeatedly accused the Meitei-led state government and sections of the security forces of contributing to the unrest.

Since the outbreak of violence in 2023, federal security forces have maintained heavily protected “buffer zones” separating Meitei-controlled areas from Kuki-Zo regions. Kuki-Zo organizations claim they suspect Meitei militant groups used the Naga faction’s access to Kuki-Zo territories to orchestrate the attack on the pastors and inflame territorial tensions between the two Christian communities.

Community leaders from the Kuki-Zo side released a timeline alleging that the attackers escaped toward the Ireng Naga region after the ambush and kidnapped six Kuki-Zo civilians while fleeing. In response, residents from the Leilon Vaiphei area reportedly seized 12 Naga civilians.

The crisis widened further when the Senapati District Student Alliance, a student organization based in the region, detained 23 Kuki-Zo laborers working in Naga-majority territories in connection with commercial wood extraction activities. Two additional Kuki-Zos from the Senapati Bazaar area were also reportedly taken into custody.

Kuki-Zo groups later stated that, following negotiations facilitated by the Indian Army, all 14 Naga captives held by their side were released. In exchange, Naga organizations reportedly freed 14 detained Kuki-Zos.

However, the United Naga Council, one of the primary civil society organizations representing the Naga community, disputed parts of that account. In a public statement, the UNC said that Kuki-Zos had originally abducted 18 Naga individuals and that only 12 had been released, including the wives of three detained couples.

Demonstrations have since taken place demanding the safe return of the remaining captives. According to Christian Solidarity Worldwide, protests have called for the release of 14 Kuki hostages and six Naga hostages whose locations remain unknown.