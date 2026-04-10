Tarris Reed Thanks God for the Journey After NCAA Championship Loss, Says “Everything Happens for a Reason”

Tarris Reed Jr. speaks at a press conference following the national championship, April 6, 2026. | Screenshot: YouTube/ March Madness

University of Connecticut men's basketball center Tarris Reed Jr. gave thanks to God even after his team lost the national championship game, highlighting his belief that “everything happens for a reason.”

The National Collegiate Athletic Association’s annual March Madness men’s basketball tournament came to a close Monday, with the University of Michigan defeating the University of Connecticut 69-63 in the national championship game. Players from both teams addressed the media during a postgame press conference.

Reed, a senior from Missouri, acknowledged that "it sucks to be in this position." He played for Michigan during his freshman and sophomore seasons before transferring to UConn as a junior in 2024.

“Through wins and losses, just thank the Lord for it all," the 6-foot-11-inch athlete said, adding that he is “a big man of faith” and “a big man of belief in Jesus."

“Everything happens for a reason," Reed continued.

When asked to reflect on his athletic career at UConn, Reed asserted, “I thank the Lord for it every day.”

“I give all thanks to the Lord and Savior Jesus Christ,” Reed said, quoting from Ecclesiastes 7:8 after discussing how he ended up at UConn following “a bad Michigan year.” He summarized the Bible verse as stating, “Better is the ending than the beginning.”

“The Lord does … things in mysterious ways, and I got all my tears out,” he concluded, expressing gratitude for the “journey” he embarked on with his teammates.

“I’m just blessed to be in the position I am in today," he said.

Reed has been outspoken about his faith throughout his collegiate athletic career. His Christian faith figures prominently on his social media accounts, with the biography on his X account including the phrase “Pray More Worry Less.” He also shared his thoughts on competing in the basketball tournament on Easter weekend.

“The Resurrection’s literally everything,” he said at a press conference over the weekend. “That’s like … the staple of Christianity, so I feel like without the Resurrection, there is no Christianity, there is no Jesus.”

Reed also discussed how Jesus "changed [his] mind” and “changed everything about me.”

“It’s just been a blessing just to see myself … grow through Jesus," he explained.

“He … wiped my eyes clean, my whole mind is different, the way I talk, walk, act,” he added.

Reed credited his walk with the Lord with helping him change “the way I treat other people." He said he realizes that he is “here to really serve and serve others.”

The 22-year-old elaborated on his faith in an interview with Sports Spectrum earlier this year.

“The biggest thing for me is like I wake up and you have to like get in the Word,” he explained. He said listening to the Bible on the way to school, reading devotionals and listening to his Bible on his iPad are some of his favorite ways to start his day with God.

Describing the UConn men’s basketball team as a “team of believers,” Reed insisted, “It’s my job … to really help the seed grow.” He spoke about his efforts to start a Bible study on the team and expressed optimism that the vision will become a reality.

Reed’s official website includes apparel with phrases highlighting the athlete’s faith, such as “Define by Faith, Driven by Will,” “Faith Fuels My Journey” and “Conquered by Christ.”

This article was originally published in The Christian Post.