Nvidia Executive Donates $50 Million to Austin Christian University

An architectural rendering of the planned Bringmann Center at Austin Christian University in Georgetown, Texas | Photo credit: Austin Christian University

Roger Bringmann, a longtime executive at Nvidia, has contributed $50 million to Austin Christian University, a newly established institution in Georgetown, Texas.

The donation was announced last Friday during a groundbreaking event for the university’s upcoming Bringmann Center, a facility that will feature a 750-seat auditorium and function as a central location for student services and campus gatherings, according to PR Newswire.

Once completed, the center is expected to host the university’s weekly all-campus “Fellow Friday” gatherings along with other major school and community events. Although the university currently enrolls fewer than 100 students, it has outlined plans to expand its student body to approximately 1,600, according to Servant.

Explaining the motivation behind the gift, Bringmann, who also serves on the university’s board, said, “God put us on a path where the resources he blessed us with, we want to use for God's kingdom.” He added, “I think it's important to have schools like Austin Christian University that allow us to create amazing future business leaders, entrepreneurs, and theologians who will help spread God's Kingdom.”

Connor Champion founded Austin Christian University in 2023 and currently leads the institution as president. Champion, who previously contributed to the development of NFL quarterbacks Dak Prescott and Jayden Daniels while coaching at Mississippi State and Arizona State, said he felt called to transition into educational leadership.

Speaking at the ceremony, Champion said, “Austin Christian exists to prepare leaders not just for Sunday mornings, but for everyday influence. While the Church has done a great job developing people for Sunday, we are called to equip them for the rest of the week.”

He continued, “Austin Christian aims to be the place where faith meets cultural influence in everyday life, building Kingdom-minded leaders and businesses from local Main Street to global moonshots.”

The groundbreaking event also featured leadership expert and bestselling author John C. Maxwell, who voiced strong support for the university’s vision.

Maxwell said, “At Austin Christian University, we are not just building a campus; we are building a legacy of Kingdom leaders.” He added, “By grounding students in biblical truth and equipping them with practical excellence, Austin Christian is preparing the next generation to influence industry, transform culture, and add value to everyone they lead.”