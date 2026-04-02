Faith Night on ‘American Idol’ Highlights Worship, Bold Declarations of Jesus Christ

From left, Canaan James Hill, Carrie Underwood, Filo and Kolbi Jordan perform “How Great Thou Art!” from Underwood’s gospel album “My Savior” during “American Idol” “Songs of Faith night on March 30, 2026. | Screenshot: YouTube/ American Idol & Carrie Underwood

The name of Jesus was boldly proclaimed from the stage of "American Idol" on Monday night, as the long-running competition show leaned fully into its second annual “Songs of Faith” night.

The live broadcast, timed ahead of Easter, featured the Top 14 contestants performing songs centered on faith and was marked by prayer, gospel music and repeated references to Jesus before a national audience.

Judges Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan opened the show with “Jesus Is Love,” joined by contestants who filled the stage in a choir-like formation. Later, viral child preacher Luke Tillman delivered a prayer, while contestants and the audience alike lifted their hands in worship during performances.

By the end of the night, Carrie Underwood closed the show with “How Great Thou Art,” joined by former contestants, a performance that host Ryan Seacrest told The Christian Post “vibrated” through the studio.

“I think I felt the Holy Spirit a few times,” Seacrest told CP. “When Carrie had her performance, it really … it vibrated this massive studio. It was incredible.”

Underwood, who has been largely credited for the increased visibility of faith themes on the hit reality show, told CP that contestants weren't required to sing explicitly Christian songs, though many chose to. Standout songs of the night included “Nothing But the Blood of Jesus,” “Gratitude,” “I Can Only Imagine” and “At the Cross.”

“I respect ABC and 'American Idol' so much for being bold in this theme, because it’s not easy,” she said. “But I love that we were able to … have some moments of just worship in front of the world.”

Bryan, who grew up in a Southern Baptist church in Georgia, described the night as a return to something foundational — both for the contestants and for the country — pointing out that many of the night's performers began singing in church.

“When you hear people praising Jesus in this light, it’s something that I feel like maybe the country’s gotten away from,” he said. “It’s a great platform.”

Keyla Richardson, a pastor’s daughter, music teacher and mother from Pensacola, Florida, opened the night with “Jireh,” Maverick City Music’s worship anthem, which she said was born out of intimate, tearful moments with God.

“There were times in my life where I would sit with God in my room … and tears would just fall,” Richardson said. “God has been everything I need Him to be.”

The 29-year-old artist told CP that her faith has been the sustaining force throughout the competition. “My faith is the only thing that has kept me this far, and that’s the only thing that’s going to keep me,” she said. “All my help comes from the Lord.”

For Kyndal Inskeep, the night carried the weight of personal testimony. After performing a rousing rendition of the classic hymn “Nothing But the Blood of Jesus,” she reflected on a past battle with depression and how her faith saved her.

“I almost lost my fight,” the 29-year-old Indiana native told CP, adding that the presence of the Holy Spirit was "overwhelming" during the night's performances. “And He swooped in … and brought me here. Why wouldn’t I want to be a billboard for His kingdom?”

She added a message to viewers struggling with anxiety or hopelessness: “Keep going … you are beautifully and wonderfully made. … You’re not what you do, but who He says you are.”

Lucas Leon, who performed Brandon Lake’s “Gratitude,” prompting the audience to raise their hands in worship, said his song choice was an act of thanksgiving to God.

“I’ve got a roof over my head, food to eat, breath in my lungs every morning,” he said. “How could I not be thankful? … I love that we’re able to get out here and sing about Jesus.”

For Jordan McCullough, worship director of Zeal Church in Nashville, the moment felt like a return home. He emphasized that faith isn’t something confined to church buildings, but is something active and outward.

“I definitely felt like home again,” said McCullough, a pastor’s son, describing the night as a "full-on worship service." “I do this every week. … We can wait for people to go to church all day. But if I am the church, I can go and bring it to them.”

“Faith is going forth in things that may look scary … doing it scared.”

Jesse Findling, who performed “Bless the Broken Road,” pointed to the universality of faith themes.

“That lyric — ‘God bless the broken road that led me straight to you’ — I feel like no matter what your definition of faith is, people can connect to that,” he said.

Other contestants spoke about the communal aspect of the night. Singer Raye, whose rendition of Patty Griffin’s “Up to the Mountain” earned high praise from the judges, spoke of castmates praying together backstage: “We’ve had them pray over me. We’ve prayed together,” she told CP. “This night just brought us all closer.”

Philmon Lee connected his performance of Lynyrd Skynyrd’s “Simple Man” to biblical lessons instilled by his family.

“It’s about staying humble, staying grounded and leaning on your faith in troubled times,” he said. “I rely on faith every single day. … I lay awake at night praying.”

Daniel Stallworth, who performed Blessing Offor’s “Brighter Days,” said his goal was to encourage viewers.

“I’ve had some tough moments in my life, and I was searching for a brighter day,” he said. “If you’re going through it right now … keep holding on. You’ll get to the other side.”

Braden Rumfelt described faith as something forged through struggle.

“I’ve had setbacks that made it hard to have faith,” he said. “It’s fighting through that and trusting Him anyway, that’s what faith is.”

For Julian Kalel, a 19-year-old artist from El Paso, Texas, the theme of faith and God's sovereignty intersected with mental health.

“I can look back on times when I felt lost and broken … just calling out to God, ‘help me, fix me,’” he said. “If it weren’t for my faith, I wouldn’t have been able to continue.”

He added that he hopes to use his platform to raise awareness. “That’s not my work … that’s all Him.”

Hannah Harper, who has been involved in ministry since childhood and consistently used her time on “Idol” to point viewers to Jesus, was visibly moved throughout the night. She told CP she “cried the whole time,” with makeup artists stepping in repeatedly as she struggled to compose herself.

“Getting to be this open about my relationship with the Lord on a platform like this is an incredible honor to me,” she said.

Harper, who performed Chris Tomlin’s “At the Cross (Love Ran Red),” said she saw the moment as an “opportunity to give an invitation.”

“At the cross, at the cross/ I surrender my life/ I’m in awe of you/ I’m in awe of you,” she sang. “Where your love ran red/ And my sin washed white/ I owe all to you/ I owe all to you, Jesus.”

“From the beginning, you’ve been one of my absolute favorites,” Underwood told Harper after her performance. “I loved your version of that. I could feel your heart in it, and I was right there with ya.”

Harper told CP that while she feels “spiritual warfare” in Hollywood, her faith has kept her grounded.

“Every single day … we’ve been in a dressing room having Bible study,” she said. “The entire competition is scary, and there’s a lot of spiritual warfare … so it’s been really nice to have somebody like-minded.”

“I think it’s important for people to know you’re never too far gone,” Harper said. “He can meet you anywhere … no matter what walk of life you’re in.”

Jake Thistle, reflecting on the broader meaning of the night, called faith “a connector.”

“It’s such a divided world,” he said. “Anything that can bring people together and create a common thread … that’s powerful.”

Chris Tungseth, who performed “By Your Grace,” described the opportunity to sing openly about faith on national television as deeply personal.

“I never knew if I’d get a chance to sing a song like this on the show,” he said. “To spread the Gospel in front of millions … that’s such a cool opportunity.”

Richie told CP he hopes that after watching the "Songs of Faith" broadcast, viewers will be inspired to reach out to God in prayer for healing and hope: “We are in need of prayer. We are in need of power,” he said. “We’re all God’s children … let’s treat each other like our family ... God is in control.”

This article was originally published in The Christian Post.