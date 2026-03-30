Highland Park United Methodist Church Launches Serving Day With 500 Volunteers

Highland Park United Methodist Church in Dallas, Texas. | Photo credit: Facebook/ Highland Park United Methodist Church

Highland Park United Methodist Church in Dallas is expected to mobilize more than 500 volunteers for a large-scale community outreach during its annual Churchwide Serving Day on Saturday.

Held each year on the eve of Palm Sunday, the event brings together hundreds of participants to partner with local organizations addressing poverty and supporting communities throughout the city. This year, approximately 525 volunteers — ranging from young children to individuals in their 90s — are expected to take part.

According to church archivist Kent Roberts, the congregation’s commitment to service dates back to its earliest beginnings. In remarks to The Christian Post, he explained that service was foundational even before the church was formally established, with early efforts connected to what later became United Women in Faith. As early as 1917, when the congregation first began gathering, “the whole church got together to serve.”

Throughout the 20th century, the church broadened its outreach initiatives. During World War II, members supported wartime efforts by preparing bandages and participating in Red Cross training programs.

In the decades that followed, particularly during the 1970s and 1980s, the church deepened its hands-on community involvement. This included launching projects such as the Agape Clinic in 1983 and partnering with Habitat for Humanity through Carpenters for Christ. These efforts earned the congregation a reputation as “the Church that Builds Houses for people.”

The modern format of the event dates back to 2002, when the first “Great Day of Service” was organized, supporting dozens of ministries that had long-standing relationships with the church.

This Saturday’s activities will begin in Arden Forest, an outdoor worship space on the church campus, where participants will gather for breakfast, worship and a message from Matt Tuggle, who recently assumed leadership following the departure of former pastor Paul Rasmussen.

Following the opening program, volunteers will split into teams and head to worksites across the city, partnering with approximately 20 organizations. Activities will range from lower-intensity efforts such as assembling hygiene kits and organizing group activities to more physically demanding tasks like gardening, painting, deep cleaning and building beds for families in need.

Laura Mendoza, the church’s director of outreach, said partner organizations are selected through a careful and thorough evaluation process.

“A majority of the organizations are designated as Outreach Partners who go through a yearly grant process with our lay-led Outreach Committee that includes site visits and extensive organizational vetting,” she said. “Other organizations that participate in Serving Day include those deeply connected with our Belong Disability Ministry and our Pastoral Care department.”