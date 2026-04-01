White House Press Secretary Responds to Pope’s War Remarks, Welcomes Efforts to Reopen Holy Sepulchre

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt speaks during a press briefing at the White House on March 30, 2026. | Screenshot: YouTube/ AP

Karoline Leavitt addressed recent remarks by Pope Leo XIV on Monday, responding to the pontiff’s criticism of war while also commenting on a diplomatic dispute involving access to the Church of the Holy Sepulchre during Palm Sunday.

Speaking during a White House press briefing focused on the ongoing war in Iran, Leavitt was asked about the pope’s Sunday homily in Rome, where he described Jesus Christ as the "King of Peace, who rejects war, whom no one can use to justify war."

"He does not listen to the prayers of those who wage war, but rejects them," he continued, quoting Isaiah 1:15, when the prophet rebuked ancient Judah for its violence: "Even though you make many prayers, I will not listen: your hands are full of blood."

The pope has repeatedly urged an immediate ceasefire, dialogue and expanded humanitarian aid since the conflict began, at one point describing the war as a "scandal to the whole human family."

"Our nation was a nation founded 250 years ago, almost, on Judeo-Christian values," Leavitt said. "And we've seen presidents, we've seen the leaders of the Department of War, and we've seen our troops go to prayer during the most turbulent times in our nation's history."

"I don’t think there's anything wrong with our military leaders or with the president calling on the American people to pray for our service members and those who are serving our country overseas. In fact, I think it's a very noble thing to do," she added.

Last week, Secretary of War Pete Hegseth invoked imprecatory psalms against U.S. enemies during a Pentagon prayer service, reading a chaplain’s prayer that asked God to grant military forces “wisdom in every decision, endurance for the trial ahead, unbreakable unity and overwhelming violence of action against those who deserve no mercy.”

Leavitt also addressed an international incident involving Pierbattista Pizzaballa, who was prevented by Israeli police from entering the Church of the Holy Sepulchre on Sunday, according to the Latin Patriarchate of Jerusalem.

Pizzaballa, whose jurisdiction includes both Israel and the Palestinian territories, was reportedly denied entry for security reasons and instead conducted a brief Palm Sunday service on the Mount of Olives, a site associated with Jesus’ lament over Jerusalem during the Triumphal Entry.

Leavitt said she discussed the matter earlier Monday with Marco Rubio, noting that the administration had raised concerns with Israel.

"We did express our concerns with Israel with respect to these holy sites being shut down," she said. "We want worshipers to be able to access these holy sites. Of course, safety is a top priority, but we understand Israel is working on those security measures to reopen the sites throughout Holy Week, and that's something that we're appreciative of."

Access to religious sites in Jerusalem’s Old City — sacred to Judaism, Christianity and Islam — had been restricted since the outbreak of war with Iran, under orders from the Israeli Home Front Command, which is responsible for civilian protection during emergencies.