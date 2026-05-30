Museum of the Bible Launches “The Bible & America 250” With New Exhibits and Special Events

The Museum of the Bible is a museum in Washington, D.C. | Photo credit: Facebook/ Museum of the Bible

As the United States approaches the 250th anniversary of the Declaration of Independence, the Museum of the Bible is launching an initiative designed to examine the influence of Scripture on the nation’s founding and development.

The Washington, D.C.-based museum announced a series of events and educational programs under the banner “The Bible & America 250,” offering visitors opportunities to explore the relationship between biblical teachings and American history through exhibits, lectures and live performances.

The initiative begins June 7 with the first installment of a lecture series focused on the question: “What was the Bible’s role in the founding of the United States, and what does it mean for us today?”

Additional sessions are scheduled throughout the year, both in person and online, from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. Eastern Time on July 12, July 26, Aug. 9, Aug. 23, Sept. 20, Sept. 27, Oct. 4, Oct. 11, Nov. 9, Nov. 22 and Dec. 6.

According to information released by the museum, the series will bring together leading academics and historians to discuss topics ranging from the use of biblical language during the Revolutionary era to the role of Scripture in shaping early American political thought.

The roster of speakers includes Baylor University historian Thomas Kidd, Princeton University professor Robert George, American University scholar Daniel Dreisbach, Harvard University historian Catherine Brekus, University of Notre Dame professor Vincent Phillip Muñoz, Rabbi Meir Soloveichik of Yeshiva University, Wheaton College theologian Esau McCaulley, Valparaiso University professor Thomas Albert Howard and Regent University scholar Mark David Hall. Attendance is free, although advance registration is required.

The museum will also debut two new exhibitions on July 3 as part of the anniversary observance.

Speaking with The Christian Post, Museum of the Bible Curator Anthony Schmidt outlined the purpose of the displays and their connection to the broader initiative.

One exhibition, titled “Sacred Liberty,” will focus on how Scripture shaped public discourse during the Revolutionary period and the nation’s founding years. Schmidt explained that the exhibit will highlight “the Bible’s role and presence in the American Revolution and the Founding Era more broadly.”

The exhibition will feature artifacts from the museum’s own holdings alongside rare materials borrowed from collectors and institutions throughout the region. Schmidt said the displays will include “several items from our own collection” as well as “key loans from private individuals and institutions from the region.”

A second exhibition will showcase previously unseen pieces from the museum’s collection, including artwork depicting the influence of biblical themes on Puritan thought and culture.

Meanwhile, the museum’s World Stage Theater will present a live theatrical production of “A General’s Prayer” from June 12 through July 19. The play recounts key moments from George Washington’s experience during the American Revolution and explores the role of faith in his leadership.

Actor James Denton, best known for his work on the television series “Desperate Housewives,” will portray Washington in the production.