James Talarico Again Defends Abortion Rights, Says Bible Is “Silent” on Abortion

Democratic Texas state Rep. James Talarico appears on Jamie Kern Lima’s podcast. | Screenshot: YouTube/ Jamie Kern LIma

Democratic Texas state Rep. and U.S. Senate candidate James Talarico again argued during a recent podcast interview that Scripture does not explicitly condemn abortion and that government should not intervene in such decisions.

Talarico discussed the issue during the third installment of an extended conversation with podcaster and former L'Oréal CEO Jamie Kern Lima, released Sunday. Lima asked the Texas lawmaker to explain how his theological studies as a “Presbyterian seminarian” shaped his position on abortion.

Describing abortion as one of the most divisive subjects among Christians, Talarico said believers should allow room for disagreement within the church and public life.

“an issue that a lot of Christians struggle with, and that there's a lot of fierce and passionate debate within our faith communities,” Talarico said. He added that “people of good faith can arrive at different moral conclusions, and I feel like we do not have the kind of tolerance for that disagreement right now within the church, within our politics, and it's corrosive.”

Although he praised Pope Francis and Pope Leo XIV as among his “spiritual heroes,” Talarico acknowledged that he parts ways with them on abortion policy.

“I trust Texas women to make decisions about their own bodies, to shape their own destinies in consultation with their family members, their doctors, their faith leaders. I don't believe that's a place for government. I don't believe it's a place for politicians. I don't believe it's a place for the state. And that's a belief I hold not despite my faith, but because of my faith,” he said.

Talarico also maintained that abortion is not directly addressed in Scripture, arguing that Christians must interpret the broader moral teachings of the Bible when forming ethical conclusions.

“Jesus never talks about abortion. The Bible is silent on abortion. And when that happens with a social issue as important as abortion, we Christians have to take Scripture as a whole. And we've got to try to make some kind of ethical determination,” he continued, while criticizing Texas abortion restrictions for limiting access in cases involving rape and incest.

The Democratic lawmaker has previously defended both abortion and homosexuality by arguing that Jesus never specifically discussed those subjects in the Bible. At the same time, he has cited biblical passages — including the Annunciation account in the Gospel of Luke — in support of abortion rights.

During an appearance on Joe Rogan’s podcast last July, Talarico argued that the Virgin Mary’s acceptance of the angel Gabriel’s announcement concerning the conception of Jesus reflected the importance of consent in the creation narrative and supported a pro-choice interpretation.

Talarico secured the Democratic nomination for Texas’ U.S. Senate race in March and is expected to compete in November against the winner of the Republican runoff between Sen. John Cornyn and Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton.