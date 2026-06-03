Former Baptist Pastor Pushes Charlie Kirk-Named Bill on America’s Religious Heritage

The late Charlie Kirk. | Photo Credit: Facebook/ Charlie Kirk

An Ohio lawmaker with decades of experience in Baptist ministry is advocating for legislation that would encourage public schools to teach about the influence of faith on the nation’s development. The proposal bears the name of conservative Christian activist Charlie Kirk, who supported the measure before his death last year.

State Rep. Gary Click, a Republican and former pastor of Fremont Baptist Temple, introduced the Charlie Kirk American Heritage Act during his third term in the Ohio House of Representatives.

The 60-year-old legislator has guided the proposal through the House and is now seeking approval in the state Senate.

Rather than creating a required curriculum, the bill would permit educators in public schools and state-funded colleges and universities to include lessons examining how religion has shaped American history. The legislation outlines numerous examples of faith’s influence on public life, ranging from references to God in the Declaration of Independence to the ministry and public impact of evangelist Billy Graham.

The proposal identifies 20 historical subjects that instructors may address. Among them are the Pilgrims’ religious foundations, the significance of the Mayflower Compact, Benjamin Franklin’s request for prayer during the Constitutional Convention, and the contribution of the Ten Commandments to American legal traditions. It also highlights the role of religious belief in the civil rights movement through leaders such as Booker T. Washington, Frederick Douglass and the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

According to Foreign Policy Journal, Kirk expressed support for the legislation before he was assassinated in September. The conservative activist became nationally known for his advocacy of education reform from a conservative perspective and maintained connections with President Donald Trump.

Explaining his decision to name the legislation after Kirk, Click told NPR that he believes the activist was targeted because of his commitment to Christian values and “the Christian history of our nation.”

Click has dismissed criticism that the proposal seeks to impose religion in public education. He argued that many widely accepted laws reflect moral principles that also appear in Scripture, noting that prohibitions against murder and theft do not amount to establishing a religion.

Before entering politics, Click spent approximately three decades in ministry. His work included leadership in youth ministry, Christian education, radio outreach and bus ministry programs. He has also served as a chaplain for law enforcement agencies.

The legislation cleared the Ohio House in November with a 62–27 vote and is currently awaiting consideration in the Ohio Senate.

Some critics argue that the bill promotes a biased interpretation of American history and raises concerns about the influence of Christian nationalism in public education. While lawmakers in several other states have introduced similar proposals emphasizing religion’s historical influence, none have chosen to name such legislation after Kirk.