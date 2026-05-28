Young Christian Activist Seeks to Equip Gen Z to Stand Firm Against Secular Culture

Photo credit: Facebook/ Counteract USA, edited from the original photo

A young Christian activist has launched an organization seeking to increase biblical literacy among young believers and help them stand firm against the influence of secular culture.

The nonprofit group, Counteract USA, seeks to equip young Americans with the biblical knowledge needed to effectively share the Gospel. The organization is open to Gen Z Christians — defined here as people ages 13 to 30 — whether or not they attend college. Christians from all denominations are invited to participate.

“Our purpose [is] to equip Gen Z believers to counteract culture with grace and truth according to Scripture,” Allison Paris, founder of Counteract USA, told The Christian Post in a recent interview.

According to the organization’s website, Counteract USA is built around small discipleship groups known as “cells,” where young adults gather to discuss a structured curriculum. The discussions follow a process that includes defining a topic, relating it to culture, submitting it to Scripture and applying biblical principles to everyday life.

“We set up these small groups in person to create community and accountability. Then also actually learn what the Bible says and become more aware,” Paris added.

Paris, who grew up in northwest Arkansas, founded Counteract USA in 2022. Since then, the ministry has expanded into about 12 states with roughly 25 action groups nationwide. She estimates the organization reaches thousands of people each year.

Despite growing up in the Bible Belt, Paris said she realized many people identified as culturally Christian without having a solid understanding of Scripture.

“Nobody knows how to wield the sword of the Spirit," she said. "Nobody actually can recite a Bible verse. You ask somebody what their favorite Bible verse is and they can’t even tell you what it is.”

Paris said she originally expected to pursue a business career because of the corporate environment surrounding her hometown, which includes the headquarters of Walmart and J.B. Hunt. But she believes God redirected her calling toward ministry and cultural engagement.

“I thought I wanted to go down the business route, but the Lord started working on my heart and I know His plans are higher than my own. And so when He was calling me into this intersection of faith, culture and politics, I just kind of opened my hands and said, ‘OK Lord, whatever you want I want for my life.’”

She continued, “It’s very important for us at Counteract to actually know what the Bible says but then have those friends so that when you’re in your college classes, when you’re working in the workforce, if you’re a mom, whatever it is, you actually know how to have a conversation with somebody about any issue but ultimately bring it back to the Gospel.”

Paris detailed how her “heart was wanting to help Gen Z” because “they were turning away from God, because they would get to college and they wouldn’t actually know what the Bible says because they grew up in a very Christian environment but whenever there was any pushback on their faith, they immediately crumbled because they had no reason to stand strong.” She maintained that “They didn’t know what the Bible actually said.”

Her burden for Gen Zers grew after seeing far too many young people walk away from their faith when confronted with challenges to Christianity.

“They would get to college and they wouldn’t actually know what the Bible says,” Paris said. “Whenever there was any pushback on their faith, they immediately crumbled because they had no reason to stand strong. So it was a biblical application, the biblical worldview, the practical apologetics of Counteract is why we brought it to the rest of the country … because it’s helped me so much in college.”

Addressing studies suggesting women are leaving the church while more men are embracing Christianity, Paris said she believes Gen Zers are ultimately searching for truth.

“Ultimate truth always will point back to Jesus,” she proclaimed. “So as long as they are pursuing truth and true truth … not a false truth but true, genuine truth, it will lead you and point you back to Jesus. And whether you’re male or female, any ultimate pursuit of truth will lead you back to a Christian faith.”

Comparing Counteract USA to Turning Point USA, Parisa said some of the key differences between the two groups are that the latter focuses heavily on campus outreach and activism, while Counteract USA aims to disciple young Christians and deepen their understanding of Scripture before engaging broader cultural issues.

“This was designed to be very complementary where we saw Turning Point is going out and tabling on college campuses and hosting events. What we wanted for Counteract is it’s a biblical worldview discipleship ministry. So we create discipleship groups all over the country so that you can form your own.”

“If you want to do Turning Point with it, you’re more than welcome to but … it’s meant to be your training ground. Before you ever step onto the college campus, before you go talk to people, it’s supposed to actually equip you to know what the word of God says so you can be a light for Christ,” she said.

Paris also reflected on the impact of the assassination of TPUSA co-founder Charlie Kirk on the interest in her organization, as reports have shown the tragedy led to increased church attendance, at least for a short time.

“I was very curious to see if people would stay interested. And so far, while it’s definitely died down, we still have … a large boom and a large uptick in people interested and again, wanting to actually grow and better themselves and live every day like it is their last for the Lord.”

Counteract USA hosts a free annual event called “Resolved to Stand” held Oct. 2-3 in Rogers, Arkansas, with this year's theme being “Those Who Do Not Shrink Back.”

Paris said the event will be an opportunity for Gen Zers to hear from other “Gen Z leaders from all over the country.”

This article was originally published in The Christian Post.