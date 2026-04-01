Evan Lenow Nominated as Candidate for ERLC Presidency

Evan Lenow, an associate professor of Christian ethics, speaks at First Baptist Starkville on February 1, 2026. | Screenshot: YouTube/ First Baptist Starkville

Evan Lenow, an associate professor and author, has been put forward as the next president of the Ethics & Religious Liberty Commission, the public policy arm of the Southern Baptist Convention.

The ERLC announced Monday that its presidential search committee has selected Lenow, 47, as its nominee, with the board of trustees expected to vote on his appointment next month.

Lenow currently serves at Mississippi College as director of the Institute for Christian Leadership and chair of the Christian Studies Department. He also oversees the Clinton Extension of New Orleans Baptist Theological Seminary located on the Mississippi College campus.

Earlier in his career, Lenow worked as an associate professor of ethics and led the Land Center for Cultural Engagement at Southwestern Baptist Theological Seminary in Fort Worth.

According to his official biography, Lenow was born in Memphis. He earned his undergraduate degree in communication from Mississippi College, followed by a Master of Divinity in advanced biblical studies and a doctorate in theological studies with a focus on Christian ethics from Southeastern Baptist Theological Seminary.

He is the author of Biblically Sound: Embracing Doctrine for Life and Biblically Correct: Engaging Culture with Truth, and co-authored Ethics as Worship: The Pursuit of Moral Discipleship with Mark Liederbach.

The leadership transition follows a period of change within the ERLC. In July 2025, former president Brent Leatherwood stepped down, after which Vice President and Chief of Staff Miles Mullin was named acting president. In September, trustees appointed Gary Hollingsworth as interim president, effective Oct. 1.