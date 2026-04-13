48% of Americans Say They’ve Read Half the Bible or More, Survey Finds

Photo credit: Unsplash/ Priscilla Du Preez

A new nationwide survey reports that close to half of Americans say they have read a substantial portion of the Bible, though a much smaller share engages with it regularly.

The American Bible Society has released the first installment of its 2026 report, “State of the Bible USA 2026,” with an opening chapter titled “The Bible in America Today.” The findings are based on responses from 2,649 U.S. adults collected between Jan. 8 and Jan. 27.

When participants were asked about how much of the Bible they have read, 48% indicated they had read at least half. This group includes 17% who reported reading the entire Bible, another 17% who said they had read most of it, and 14% who said they had read about half.

In contrast, 35% of respondents said they had read only “a little” of the Bible, while 10% reported not reading any of it at all. An additional 7% indicated they were “not sure” how much they had read.

The survey also explored how frequently Americans engage with Scripture, with researchers defining “Active Bible Users” as individuals who “use Scripture at least once per week” outside of a church service, and labeling those who engage three or four times annually as “Occasional Bible Users.”

A significant portion of the population reported little to no engagement, with 42% saying they never use the Bible. Another 13% said they use it less than once a year, and 7% reported reading it only once or twice annually.

Altogether, 62% of respondents fall into the category of “Not Bible Users.” This figure matches the level recorded in 2024 and is slightly higher than the 59% reported in 2025.

Meanwhile, 6% of participants said they use the Bible three or four times a year, and 7% reported monthly use, combining to form the 13% categorized as “Occasional Bible Users.”

Overall, 25% of Americans qualify as “Active Bible Users,” a slight decline from 26% in 2025 but an increase from 24% in 2024. When combined with occasional users, the total share of Americans who engage with the Bible reaches 38%.

Regionally, Bible engagement varies widely. The East South Central region — including Alabama, Kentucky, Mississippi and Tennessee — recorded the highest usage rate at 54%.

Other regions exceeding the national average include the Mountain states at 45%, the South Atlantic and West South Central regions at 43% each, and the East North Central states at 40%.

By contrast, lower levels of Bible use were reported in several areas, including the Mid-Atlantic region at 37%, the West North Central states at 35%, the Pacific region at 26%, and New England, which recorded the lowest rate at just 15%.