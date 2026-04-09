Protestant Churches See Stronger Giving Growth While Catholic Parishes Show Stability, Reports Find

Photo Credit: Unsplash/ Leiada Krozjhen

New research suggests that Protestant churches are more likely to experience increases in donations, while Catholic parishes tend to demonstrate steadier giving patterns and greater use of recurring contributions, according to two 2026 reports from Ministry Brands.

The findings come from the 2026 Annual Church Giving Report and the Annual Parish Giving Report, developed in collaboration with Parable Group. The studies examined billions of dollars in digital donations across tens of thousands of churches and included survey responses from nearly 1,000 church leaders.

The reports indicate that digital giving continued to play a major role in church finances throughout 2025, with many congregations reporting increased contributions through online platforms. Among Protestant churches, 57% said digital giving had grown, making up 41% of total donations in churches that offered such options.

Comparing trends across denominations, Protestant congregations were more likely to report year-over-year increases in overall giving, with 55% noting growth in 2025. Catholic parishes, by contrast, showed more consistent patterns, with 55% reporting that giving either rose or stayed the same, which researchers described as “a more consistent pattern rather than growth alone.”

The analysis also highlighted a strong connection between attendance and giving within Catholic churches. Parishes that saw higher weekly attendance were 7.8 times more likely to report increased giving and nearly 8.5 times more likely to see growth in the number of donors compared to parishes with flat or declining attendance.

The survey found that churches adopting multichannel digital strategies — including recurring donations, digital wallets, and livestream-based giving — were “significantly more likely” to report increases in overall contributions.

Younger donors also responded positively to digital tools. Protestant churches offering digital wallet options were nearly twice as likely to report increased generosity among those ages 18 to 29, while Catholic parishes using similar tools were 2.6 times more likely to see growth in giving from that age group.

Despite the continued rise of digital giving, traditional methods remain widely used. A separate study released last July found that most Protestant churches still “pass the plate” during services as a conventional way to collect offerings.

That study reported that nearly three out of four Protestant pastors in the United States said their churches collect physical offerings during services, while close to half also provide opportunities to give as attendees enter or leave the building.